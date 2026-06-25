Koho Consulting Announces Vizient Contract for Contract Lifecycle Management services
Koho Consulting is now on contract with Vizient, the nation's largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company. Vizient provider clients gain access to negotiated pricing on Koho's CLM consulting, implementation, integration, and managed services to help healthcare organizations modernize contracts, strengthen compliance, and improve efficiency.
Tampa, FL, June 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Koho Consulting, a boutique consultancy specializing in Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), is proud to announce that it is now on contract with Vizient®, the nation’s largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company. Vizient provider clients now have access to negotiated pricing and terms on Koho’s comprehensive CLM consulting and implementation services.
As healthcare organizations manage large volumes of contracts with increasing complexity across suppliers, service lines, and departments, many face challenges in consistently tracking obligations, maintaining visibility into renewal timelines, and processing contract actions at the speed truly needed by the enterprise. These limitations can lead to missed renegotiation opportunities, unfulfilled contractual obligations, and delays in executing new agreements. At the same time, healthcare organizations are managing within a dynamic and often constrained funding environment, requiring more disciplined oversight of financial commitments and greater efficiency in how contracts are managed and operationalized.
Koho Consulting’s service offerings span various aspects of the CLM lifecycle, including platform selection and implementation, process design and optimization, contract data migration and normalization, and integration with ERP and procurement systems. They also provide ongoing managed services to support long-term performance post implementation, user adoption, and continuous improvement. By aligning solutions to each organization’s unique processes, stakeholders, and technology environment, Koho enables healthcare organizations to streamline contract workflows, enhance cross-functional collaboration, and strengthen governance and security across their contracting operations.
“We are thrilled to have been awarded a Vizient contract,” said Marc Doucette, Chief Executive Officer at Koho Consulting. “Healthcare organizations are under increasing pressure to manage contracts more strategically. This agreement allows us to deliver high-impact CLM solutions to Vizient clients with pre-negotiated terms that drive efficiency, transparency, and measurable value.”
This agreement underscores Koho Consulting’s commitment to helping healthcare organizations modernize contract management practices, strengthen compliance, and unlock insights that support better decision-making across the enterprise.
About Koho Consulting
Koho Consulting is a boutique advisory firm specializing in CLM. With deep expertise across leading CLM platforms and healthcare-specific contracting challenges, Koho partners with organizations to design, implement, and optimize contract management solutions. Their approach combines strategic advisory, technical implementation, and operational support to ensure long-term success. By enabling greater visibility, automation, and control over contracts, Koho empowers organizations to reduce risk, improve compliance, and realize the full value of their agreements.
As healthcare organizations manage large volumes of contracts with increasing complexity across suppliers, service lines, and departments, many face challenges in consistently tracking obligations, maintaining visibility into renewal timelines, and processing contract actions at the speed truly needed by the enterprise. These limitations can lead to missed renegotiation opportunities, unfulfilled contractual obligations, and delays in executing new agreements. At the same time, healthcare organizations are managing within a dynamic and often constrained funding environment, requiring more disciplined oversight of financial commitments and greater efficiency in how contracts are managed and operationalized.
Koho Consulting’s service offerings span various aspects of the CLM lifecycle, including platform selection and implementation, process design and optimization, contract data migration and normalization, and integration with ERP and procurement systems. They also provide ongoing managed services to support long-term performance post implementation, user adoption, and continuous improvement. By aligning solutions to each organization’s unique processes, stakeholders, and technology environment, Koho enables healthcare organizations to streamline contract workflows, enhance cross-functional collaboration, and strengthen governance and security across their contracting operations.
“We are thrilled to have been awarded a Vizient contract,” said Marc Doucette, Chief Executive Officer at Koho Consulting. “Healthcare organizations are under increasing pressure to manage contracts more strategically. This agreement allows us to deliver high-impact CLM solutions to Vizient clients with pre-negotiated terms that drive efficiency, transparency, and measurable value.”
This agreement underscores Koho Consulting’s commitment to helping healthcare organizations modernize contract management practices, strengthen compliance, and unlock insights that support better decision-making across the enterprise.
About Koho Consulting
Koho Consulting is a boutique advisory firm specializing in CLM. With deep expertise across leading CLM platforms and healthcare-specific contracting challenges, Koho partners with organizations to design, implement, and optimize contract management solutions. Their approach combines strategic advisory, technical implementation, and operational support to ensure long-term success. By enabling greater visibility, automation, and control over contracts, Koho empowers organizations to reduce risk, improve compliance, and realize the full value of their agreements.
Contact
Koho ConsultingContact
Marc Doucette
727-243-8937
www.kohoconsulting.com
Marc Doucette
727-243-8937
www.kohoconsulting.com
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