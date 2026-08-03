800 Hazards Mapped in 90 Days: Everyday Advocates Hits Milestone Across South Florida
Everyday Advocates hits a major milestone, mapping 800+ South Florida neighborhood safety hazards across Broward and Miami-Dade counties in just 90 days.
Fort Lauderdale, FL, August 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Local nonprofit Everyday Advocates just hit a major milestone, documenting over 800 neighborhood safety hazards across Broward and Miami-Dade counties in just 90 days. The organization hits the pavement weekly to track down everything from faded crosswalks and accessibility barriers to broken streetlights and sinkholes, ensuring these problems get reported and permanently resolved. To keep this momentum going, the team is actively expanding its weekly inspections and community events across both counties. EA provides a transparent glimpse into field operations by featuring the most recent cases on their home page.
Upcoming Events:
• Little Havana Community Cleanup - October 10
• Sistrunk Community Cleanup - October 24
• Brownsville Community Cleanup - November 7
• Little Haiti Community Cleanup - November 21
About Everyday Advocates:
At Everyday Advocates, we believe neighborhoods thrive when problems are identified early and fixed quickly. Stronger infrastructure, cleaner streets, and safer public spaces improve quality of life, strengthen local economies, and help communities become better places to live and do business. Our mission is to identify overlooked neighborhood vulnerabilities, report them directly to responsible agencies, and work relentlessly alongside stakeholders until lasting solutions are implemented.
Upcoming Events:
• Little Havana Community Cleanup - October 10
• Sistrunk Community Cleanup - October 24
• Brownsville Community Cleanup - November 7
• Little Haiti Community Cleanup - November 21
About Everyday Advocates:
At Everyday Advocates, we believe neighborhoods thrive when problems are identified early and fixed quickly. Stronger infrastructure, cleaner streets, and safer public spaces improve quality of life, strengthen local economies, and help communities become better places to live and do business. Our mission is to identify overlooked neighborhood vulnerabilities, report them directly to responsible agencies, and work relentlessly alongside stakeholders until lasting solutions are implemented.
Contact
Everyday AdvocatesContact
Benjamin Swanson
954-372-7954
everydayadvocates.org
Benjamin Swanson
954-372-7954
everydayadvocates.org
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