Future Horizon Set to Release "Colorful Brain Friends: Celebrating Neurodiversity"
Yejin Cha introduces the concept of neurodiversity through unique squirrel characters. As the founder and CEO of Colorful Brain Friends, a social impact content brand, she creates inclusive characters that foster understanding and celebrate cognitive diversity through storytelling and education. She is inspired by her talented, autistic son.
Arlington, TX, July 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Celebrating Our Differences!
"Colorful Brain Friends" introduces young readers to the world of neurodiversity through several endearing characters who just happen to be squirrels. Through storytelling and emotionally resonant illustrations, the book creates a safe and engaging space for conversations about inclusion and diversity.
Each character embodies different neurodivergent traits, such as autism, ADHD, dyslexia, and synesthesia, among others—portrayed not as deficits, but as vibrant possibilities. It aims to foster understanding, empathy, and respect for neurological differences.
The author’s autistic son inspired her to write this book. It is her hope that "Colorful Brain Friends" will help children everywhere to embrace and celebrate their unique abilities.
"Colorful Brain Friends" introduces young readers to the world of neurodiversity through several endearing characters who just happen to be squirrels. Through storytelling and emotionally resonant illustrations, the book creates a safe and engaging space for conversations about inclusion and diversity.
Each character embodies different neurodivergent traits, such as autism, ADHD, dyslexia, and synesthesia, among others—portrayed not as deficits, but as vibrant possibilities. It aims to foster understanding, empathy, and respect for neurological differences.
The author’s autistic son inspired her to write this book. It is her hope that "Colorful Brain Friends" will help children everywhere to embrace and celebrate their unique abilities.
Contact
Future Horizons, Inc.Contact
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
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