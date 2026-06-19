Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Climate Engineering, Inc. and Harris Company
Lakewood, CO, June 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The selling company actually consists of two entities, Climate Engineering, Inc. (CEI) and Centennial Controls, Inc. (CCI). CEI is a full-service commercial HVAC mechanical contractor and solutions provider. CCI specializes in Building Automation Services (BAS) and temperature-control technologies that improve energy efficiency and optimize mechanical system performance. They provide services to both industrial and commercial facilities across a wide range of industries, including commercial office spaces, industrial warehousing facilities, schools and universities, and more.
Harris is a leading national mechanical contractor specializing in design and engineering, construction, building automation, service, manufacturing, conveyors, and end-to-end building systems. Since opening their doors in 1948 in St. Paul, Minnesota, they have grown to 19 regional offices and more than 3,000 employees.
"Benchmark International was instrumental in helping us find the right buyer for our two companies. Through their extensive outreach efforts, they identified and engaged a large mechanical and controls company that was actively searching for the right business in the Denver market to establish its presence. Benchmark International coordinated the introductions, facilitated the discussions, and helped guide both parties toward a fair and reasonable valuation. Throughout the process, they provided valuable insight, maintained momentum, and helped navigate the complexities of the transaction.”
- Todd Flannery, Owner, Climate Engineering
"Presence in Colorado is a huge strategic move for Harris. Colorado is a constantly growing market with tremendous opportunity, and these organizations bring outstanding people, strong customer relationships, and highly respected expertise that align closely with our culture and long-term vision."
- Bob Swanger, Executive Vice President, Harris Company
One of the most telling comments came directly from the buyer, who stated that they would never have known our companies were available for acquisition had it not been for Benchmark International's outreach efforts. Their ability to connect qualified buyers and sellers created an opportunity that ultimately proved to be an excellent fit for both organizations.
We greatly appreciate Benchmark International's professionalism, persistence, and expertise throughout the transaction and would confidently recommend them.
"Timing can be everything in a deal, and in this one, we had a seller who was ready to move on after building a powerhouse in the region, and a buyer who was looking to expand in an area where they did not have a strong presence. After the initial introductions, it was clear that there was a great fit between Climate and Harris, and the rest is history. We are happy to have worked with such a great business owner/operator and a motivated buyer who was intent on getting the deal done."
- Kevin Barrett, Managing Director, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
Harris is a leading national mechanical contractor specializing in design and engineering, construction, building automation, service, manufacturing, conveyors, and end-to-end building systems. Since opening their doors in 1948 in St. Paul, Minnesota, they have grown to 19 regional offices and more than 3,000 employees.
"Benchmark International was instrumental in helping us find the right buyer for our two companies. Through their extensive outreach efforts, they identified and engaged a large mechanical and controls company that was actively searching for the right business in the Denver market to establish its presence. Benchmark International coordinated the introductions, facilitated the discussions, and helped guide both parties toward a fair and reasonable valuation. Throughout the process, they provided valuable insight, maintained momentum, and helped navigate the complexities of the transaction.”
- Todd Flannery, Owner, Climate Engineering
"Presence in Colorado is a huge strategic move for Harris. Colorado is a constantly growing market with tremendous opportunity, and these organizations bring outstanding people, strong customer relationships, and highly respected expertise that align closely with our culture and long-term vision."
- Bob Swanger, Executive Vice President, Harris Company
One of the most telling comments came directly from the buyer, who stated that they would never have known our companies were available for acquisition had it not been for Benchmark International's outreach efforts. Their ability to connect qualified buyers and sellers created an opportunity that ultimately proved to be an excellent fit for both organizations.
We greatly appreciate Benchmark International's professionalism, persistence, and expertise throughout the transaction and would confidently recommend them.
"Timing can be everything in a deal, and in this one, we had a seller who was ready to move on after building a powerhouse in the region, and a buyer who was looking to expand in an area where they did not have a strong presence. After the initial introductions, it was clear that there was a great fit between Climate and Harris, and the rest is history. We are happy to have worked with such a great business owner/operator and a motivated buyer who was intent on getting the deal done."
- Kevin Barrett, Managing Director, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
Contact
Benchmark InternationalContact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
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