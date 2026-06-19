Uncloseted Media Earns Four National Journalism Awards, Tying The New York Times in NLGJA Honors
The Awards Recognize the Journalism of Four Queer Women and Represent a Significant Milestone for the Publication Less Than Two Years After Its Founding.
New York, NY, June 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Uncloseted Media, an independent LGBTQ newsroom, earned multiple honors from the NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, tying The New York Times for the most total awards given to a single outlet and marking a major milestone for the queer-led publication.
The awards include excellence in long-form journalism, business reporting, HIV/AIDS coverage, and education reporting. The recognition places Uncloseted Media alongside some of the world's most respected news organizations and underscores the growing impact of independent LGBTQ+ journalism at a time when the freedom of the press is under attack.
The NLGJA Excellence in Journalism Awards, established in 1993, recognize outstanding journalism on issues related to the LGBTQ+ community. This year's honors add to a growing list of national recognitions for Uncloseted Media and come less than two years after the organization's launch.
"Each year, I am blown away by the work our community produces: the creativity, the rigor, the dogged courage in pursuit of stories that are too often ignored,” said Adam Pawlus, executive director of NLGJA. “This year's winners show what can happen when queer journalists are given the resources they need, and LGBTQ+ stories are given the spotlight they deserve,"
Founded in 2024, Uncloseted Media was created to address a gap in LGBTQ+ media through investigative reporting, accountability journalism, and in-depth storytelling focused on issues impacting LGBTQ+ communities across the U.S. and Canada.
“This is one of the proudest moments in our organization's history," said Spencer Macnaughton, founder and editor-in-chief of Uncloseted Media. "These awards are a testament to the talent and dedication of our journalists. To see four queer women recognized for excellence in journalism is incredibly meaningful. At a time when LGBTQ+ communities continue to face growing challenges, we're proud to produce reporting that informs, investigates, and ensures these stories are told with depth, accuracy, and humanity.”
About Uncloseted Media
Uncloseted Media is an independent LGBTQ+ news organization committed to producing objective, nonpartisan journalism that examines America's anti-LGBTQ+ ecosystem while elevating the voices of everyday people driving change. Through investigative reporting, accountability journalism, and community-centered storytelling, Uncloseted Media uncovers the people, power, and systems shaping LGBTQ+ lives across the United States. Founded in 2024 by journalist and producer Spencer Macnaughton, the organization serves readers across all 50 states.
unclosetedmedia.com
Media Contact:
Damiano DeMonte | damiano.demonte@unclosetedmedia.com
The awards include excellence in long-form journalism, business reporting, HIV/AIDS coverage, and education reporting. The recognition places Uncloseted Media alongside some of the world's most respected news organizations and underscores the growing impact of independent LGBTQ+ journalism at a time when the freedom of the press is under attack.
The NLGJA Excellence in Journalism Awards, established in 1993, recognize outstanding journalism on issues related to the LGBTQ+ community. This year's honors add to a growing list of national recognitions for Uncloseted Media and come less than two years after the organization's launch.
"Each year, I am blown away by the work our community produces: the creativity, the rigor, the dogged courage in pursuit of stories that are too often ignored,” said Adam Pawlus, executive director of NLGJA. “This year's winners show what can happen when queer journalists are given the resources they need, and LGBTQ+ stories are given the spotlight they deserve,"
Founded in 2024, Uncloseted Media was created to address a gap in LGBTQ+ media through investigative reporting, accountability journalism, and in-depth storytelling focused on issues impacting LGBTQ+ communities across the U.S. and Canada.
“This is one of the proudest moments in our organization's history," said Spencer Macnaughton, founder and editor-in-chief of Uncloseted Media. "These awards are a testament to the talent and dedication of our journalists. To see four queer women recognized for excellence in journalism is incredibly meaningful. At a time when LGBTQ+ communities continue to face growing challenges, we're proud to produce reporting that informs, investigates, and ensures these stories are told with depth, accuracy, and humanity.”
About Uncloseted Media
Uncloseted Media is an independent LGBTQ+ news organization committed to producing objective, nonpartisan journalism that examines America's anti-LGBTQ+ ecosystem while elevating the voices of everyday people driving change. Through investigative reporting, accountability journalism, and community-centered storytelling, Uncloseted Media uncovers the people, power, and systems shaping LGBTQ+ lives across the United States. Founded in 2024 by journalist and producer Spencer Macnaughton, the organization serves readers across all 50 states.
unclosetedmedia.com
Media Contact:
Damiano DeMonte | damiano.demonte@unclosetedmedia.com
Contact
Uncloseted MediaContact
Damiano Demonte
845-642-9566
unclosetedmedia.com
Damiano Demonte
845-642-9566
unclosetedmedia.com
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