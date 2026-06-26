Benchmark International Successfully Facilitates the Transaction Between Altair Associates, Inc. and Centri Business Consulting
Minneapolis, MN, June 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The seller, Altair Associates, Inc., was founded in 1990 by Bob Drag and has more than three decades of experience in underwriting, claims, and transactional advisory services to the insurance and reinsurance industry. The firm's thirty-plus professional underwriting and claim staff operate from locations throughout North America and in London, England.
The buyer, Centri Business Consulting, is one of the United States' fastest-growing and most respected accounting and advisory firms. Their core values are Collaborative, Entrepreneurial, Network, Technical, Responsive, and Initiative (CENTRI). They make sure business needs are met as efficiently and effectively as possible with a world-class team of experts.
"Both buyer and seller worked tirelessly to accomplish this transaction. It's never easy getting deals across the finish line; however, both parties achieved the desired result. We wish both parties continued success."
- Matthew Kekelis, Managing Director, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
The buyer, Centri Business Consulting, is one of the United States' fastest-growing and most respected accounting and advisory firms. Their core values are Collaborative, Entrepreneurial, Network, Technical, Responsive, and Initiative (CENTRI). They make sure business needs are met as efficiently and effectively as possible with a world-class team of experts.
"Both buyer and seller worked tirelessly to accomplish this transaction. It's never easy getting deals across the finish line; however, both parties achieved the desired result. We wish both parties continued success."
- Matthew Kekelis, Managing Director, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
Contact
Benchmark InternationalContact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
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