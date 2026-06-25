Siffron Promotes Brent Ewing to Chief Product Officer
Twinsburg, OH, June 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Siffron, a leading provider of retail merchandising and display solutions, is pleased to announce the promotion of Brent Ewing to the role of Chief Product Officer (CPO). In this position, Ewing will lead the company's product vision, oversee several of Siffron's business units, drive alignment across the organization, and support strategic growth initiatives, including expansion efforts in Europe.
Ewing brings more than 15 years of experience at Siffron, during which he has steadily expanded his leadership responsibilities. Most recently, he served as Vice President of New Product Development & Strategic Partnerships, where he played a key role in shaping the company's product direction and innovation strategy.
Over the years, Ewing has been instrumental in aligning Siffron's product strategy and developing a cohesive product vision that has shaped how the company has developed, positioned, and grown its retail solutions portfolio. His leadership has strengthened Siffron's ability to solve evolving retail challenges and support long-term growth objectives.
"Brent has been a driving force behind the evolution of our product strategy and innovation efforts," said Fabrizio Valentini, CEO of Siffron. "His leadership, vision, and ability to align product development with customer and business needs have helped shape our success. In his new role, Brent will continue to lead some of our key business units and oversee our European expansion — both of which are critical priorities as we continue to grow globally. We are excited to see Brent step into this role and lead our next phase of growth."
As Chief Product Officer, Ewing will advance Siffron's product strategy, provide direct leadership across select business units, foster cross-functional collaboration, and strengthen strategic partnerships to support the company's expanding global presence — including its growing operations in Europe.
About Siffron
Siffron is the starting point for exceptional retail. Siffron is a leading provider of retail merchandising fixtures and display solutions that help retailers and brands improve product presentation, increase operational efficiency, reduce shrink and labor costs, and drive sales performance. With a broad portfolio spanning shelf management, fresh merchandising, asset protection, display components, and retail fixtures, Siffron partners with customers worldwide to solve retail challenges and improve profitability.
Ewing brings more than 15 years of experience at Siffron, during which he has steadily expanded his leadership responsibilities. Most recently, he served as Vice President of New Product Development & Strategic Partnerships, where he played a key role in shaping the company's product direction and innovation strategy.
Over the years, Ewing has been instrumental in aligning Siffron's product strategy and developing a cohesive product vision that has shaped how the company has developed, positioned, and grown its retail solutions portfolio. His leadership has strengthened Siffron's ability to solve evolving retail challenges and support long-term growth objectives.
"Brent has been a driving force behind the evolution of our product strategy and innovation efforts," said Fabrizio Valentini, CEO of Siffron. "His leadership, vision, and ability to align product development with customer and business needs have helped shape our success. In his new role, Brent will continue to lead some of our key business units and oversee our European expansion — both of which are critical priorities as we continue to grow globally. We are excited to see Brent step into this role and lead our next phase of growth."
As Chief Product Officer, Ewing will advance Siffron's product strategy, provide direct leadership across select business units, foster cross-functional collaboration, and strengthen strategic partnerships to support the company's expanding global presence — including its growing operations in Europe.
About Siffron
Siffron is the starting point for exceptional retail. Siffron is a leading provider of retail merchandising fixtures and display solutions that help retailers and brands improve product presentation, increase operational efficiency, reduce shrink and labor costs, and drive sales performance. With a broad portfolio spanning shelf management, fresh merchandising, asset protection, display components, and retail fixtures, Siffron partners with customers worldwide to solve retail challenges and improve profitability.
Contact
SiffronContact
Robb Northrup
800-422-2547
siffron.com
Robb Northrup
800-422-2547
siffron.com
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