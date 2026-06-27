Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Kittleson Landscape, Inc. and Lancaster Group, LLC
Blue Mounds, WI, June 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kittleson Landscape is a full-service landscaping contractor that designs and installs landscapes for new and existing commercial and residential properties. The company operates year-round and provides landscaping, rock-block retaining walls, lawn installation, plantings, lake-shore restoration, lighting, patios, walkways, general spruce-up, and snow maintenance. The company is known and respected for its client-centric approach and high-quality service and artistry.
Kittleson Landscape, Inc. is a full-service landscaping contractor that designs and installs landscapes for new and existing commercial and residential properties. The company operates year-round and provides landscaping, rock-block retaining walls, lawn installation, plantings, lake-shore restoration, lighting, patios, walkways, general spruce-up, and snow maintenance. The company is known and respected for its client-centric approach and high-quality service and workmanship.
“Benchmark International had the winning combination of people that made our whole process go very smoothly. All the people who helped us from the very beginning stages through the business evaluation, the marketers, and the final deal associates, knew their jobs very well. We were fortunate to have some offers right after we went out to the market, so we were able to make a decision and close on our small family-owned business. We were previously on the market with another equity firm for a couple of years, with basically no results. Benchmark International really knows what they’re doing, and I highly recommend them.” – Craig Kittleson, Owner, Kittleson Landscape, Inc.
Lancaster Group, LLC is a private equity investment firm focused on acquiring and operating small- to lower-middle-market businesses. Founded in 2023, the firm takes a hands-on approach, partnering closely with management teams to drive operational improvements and long-term value creation. The acquisition was led by Julian Hucal and Mladen Djekic, who are actively seeking opportunities to support continued growth and scalability.
“This transaction represents a great outcome for everyone involved. Craig built an outstanding business and reputation in the market, and Lancaster Group is well-positioned to continue that legacy while pursuing new growth opportunities. We are grateful to have played a role in bringing the two parties together and look forward to their continued success.” - Tyler Gonska, Transaction Director, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
Kittleson Landscape, Inc. is a full-service landscaping contractor that designs and installs landscapes for new and existing commercial and residential properties. The company operates year-round and provides landscaping, rock-block retaining walls, lawn installation, plantings, lake-shore restoration, lighting, patios, walkways, general spruce-up, and snow maintenance. The company is known and respected for its client-centric approach and high-quality service and workmanship.
“Benchmark International had the winning combination of people that made our whole process go very smoothly. All the people who helped us from the very beginning stages through the business evaluation, the marketers, and the final deal associates, knew their jobs very well. We were fortunate to have some offers right after we went out to the market, so we were able to make a decision and close on our small family-owned business. We were previously on the market with another equity firm for a couple of years, with basically no results. Benchmark International really knows what they’re doing, and I highly recommend them.” – Craig Kittleson, Owner, Kittleson Landscape, Inc.
Lancaster Group, LLC is a private equity investment firm focused on acquiring and operating small- to lower-middle-market businesses. Founded in 2023, the firm takes a hands-on approach, partnering closely with management teams to drive operational improvements and long-term value creation. The acquisition was led by Julian Hucal and Mladen Djekic, who are actively seeking opportunities to support continued growth and scalability.
“This transaction represents a great outcome for everyone involved. Craig built an outstanding business and reputation in the market, and Lancaster Group is well-positioned to continue that legacy while pursuing new growth opportunities. We are grateful to have played a role in bringing the two parties together and look forward to their continued success.” - Tyler Gonska, Transaction Director, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
Contact
Benchmark InternationalContact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
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