Lagoon City Bungalow with In-Law Suite Listed for Sale in Ramara, Ontario by EXP Realty, Brokerage
A four-bedroom Lagoon City bungalow with a separate-entrance in-law suite, gardener’s grounds and an income-generating solar array has been listed at 91 Simcoe Road, Ramara — Lake Simcoe community living without the waterfront upkeep or taxes.
Brechin, Canada, July 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- A spacious four-bedroom bungalow in the heart of Lagoon City, one of Lake Simcoe’s most established canal communities, has been listed for sale by Bill Jackson and Len Shier, Sales Representatives with the Lake Country Real Estate Team at EXP Realty Brokerage | EXP Luxury. Offered at $739,000, 91 Simcoe Road (MLS® S13489278) in Ramara Township delivers lake-community living — marina, canals and convenient lake access — without the upkeep or property taxes that come with true waterfront.
The home sits on a generous 0.61-acre lot with town water and sewers, and offers four bedrooms (three up, one down) and three bathrooms across a bright main level and a fully finished walkout lower level. That lower level includes a separate-entrance in-law suite — flexible space for extended or multigenerational family, guests, or a home office. A metal roof, central air, propane heat and a propane fireplace add year-round comfort, while an attached two-car garage with workshop and parking for up to 12 vehicles handle the practical side.
The grounds are built for gardeners and entertainers: a greenhouse, eight raised garden beds, apple and pear trees, two storage sheds, a deck, a patio and a firepit. An owned solar array already generates income, with terms and transferability to be verified by the buyer.
Lagoon City sits on the shores of Lake Simcoe in the Brechin area — an easy 1.5-hour drive from the Greater Toronto Area, about 25 minutes from Orillia and roughly 45 minutes from Barrie. The property is offered as a Lake Simcoe canal community home with marina and lake access; it is not direct waterfront, and buyers should verify all community and lake-access details independently.
A full 3D virtual tour and complete listing details are available at:
https://www.lakecountryrealestateteam.com/new-listings-1/91-simcoe-road-ramara
For full details or to arrange a private viewing, contact Bill Jackson and Len Shier, Sales Representatives, Lake Country Real Estate Team at EXP Realty Brokerage | EXP Luxury — (705) 242-5764, bill@lcre.team. Bill Jackson holds the CLHMS designation and GUILD™ Recognition from the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing.
The home sits on a generous 0.61-acre lot with town water and sewers, and offers four bedrooms (three up, one down) and three bathrooms across a bright main level and a fully finished walkout lower level. That lower level includes a separate-entrance in-law suite — flexible space for extended or multigenerational family, guests, or a home office. A metal roof, central air, propane heat and a propane fireplace add year-round comfort, while an attached two-car garage with workshop and parking for up to 12 vehicles handle the practical side.
The grounds are built for gardeners and entertainers: a greenhouse, eight raised garden beds, apple and pear trees, two storage sheds, a deck, a patio and a firepit. An owned solar array already generates income, with terms and transferability to be verified by the buyer.
Lagoon City sits on the shores of Lake Simcoe in the Brechin area — an easy 1.5-hour drive from the Greater Toronto Area, about 25 minutes from Orillia and roughly 45 minutes from Barrie. The property is offered as a Lake Simcoe canal community home with marina and lake access; it is not direct waterfront, and buyers should verify all community and lake-access details independently.
A full 3D virtual tour and complete listing details are available at:
https://www.lakecountryrealestateteam.com/new-listings-1/91-simcoe-road-ramara
For full details or to arrange a private viewing, contact Bill Jackson and Len Shier, Sales Representatives, Lake Country Real Estate Team at EXP Realty Brokerage | EXP Luxury — (705) 242-5764, bill@lcre.team. Bill Jackson holds the CLHMS designation and GUILD™ Recognition from the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing.
Contact
Lake Country Real Estate Team, EXP Realty BrokerageContact
Bill Jackson
705-242-5764
www.lakecountryrealestateteam.com/
Bill Jackson
705-242-5764
www.lakecountryrealestateteam.com/
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