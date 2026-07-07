Lagoon City Bungalow with In-Law Suite Listed for Sale in Ramara, Ontario by EXP Realty, Brokerage

A four-bedroom Lagoon City bungalow with a separate-entrance in-law suite, gardener’s grounds and an income-generating solar array has been listed at 91 Simcoe Road, Ramara — Lake Simcoe community living without the waterfront upkeep or taxes.