RAMPF Empowers Customers to Cut Lead Times and Costs in Aerospace and Defense Composite Manufacturing
High‑performance tooling materials and integrated engineering expertise at Farnborough International Airshow – Booth 4845.
Wixom, MI, July 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Faster time-to-market, lower lead times, reduced costs: The international RAMPF Group is presenting its fully integrated composite manufacturing approach for aerospace and defense applications at Farnborough International Airshow, England, July 20 to 24 – Booth 4845.
Key Facts
1. RAMPF enables aerospace and defense manufacturers to bring complex composite components to market faster while significantly reducing production costs.
2. This is achieved through a fully integrated portfolio of high-performance board materials, Close Contour products, liquid resins, and composite engineering expertise from a single source.
3. Applied across aircraft components, UAVs, flight simulators, naval systems, military vehicles, and defense testing applications, these solutions accelerate development, simplify processes, and enhance performance.
Accelerating Composite Manufacturing – From Design to Series Production
RAMPF helps aerospace and defense customers accelerate the development and production of advanced composite components – from initial design and prototyping through to series production. Combining high-performance tooling materials, advanced liquid systems, and proven engineering expertise, RAMPF delivers lightweight, high-strength solutions that meet stringent FST and FAR requirements.
This integrated approach reduces complexity, minimizes interfaces, and ensures predictable project execution, resulting in shorter development cycles, optimized production workflows, and improved cost efficiency for aircraft components, UAVs, flight simulators, naval systems, military vehicles, and defense testing applications.
High‑Performance Tooling for Precision Composite Parts
RAMPF’s comprehensive portfolio of tooling solutions is engineered for precision, durability, and cost efficiency across all major composite manufacturing processes, including autoclave, RTM, infusion, and wet lay‑up:
• RAKU® TOOL Epoxy board materials enable highly precise molds and models with excellent surface quality, reducing finishing time and accelerating production.
• RAKU® TOOL Close Contour Castings provide near‑net‑shape, seamless molds, significantly cutting machining effort, material waste, and manufacturing costs.
• RAKU® TOOL Close Contour Pastes support fast, efficient model and mold production with outstanding dimensional stability and surface finish.
Complementing these solutions, RAMPF’s infusion, laminating, and gelcoat systems ensure reliable fiber wet‑out, high mechanical strength, and durable surfaces – even under demanding thermal conditions. Structural resins with fast cure times, high Tg, and excellent hot‑wet performance further enhance production efficiency while meeting aerospace compliance standards.
End‑to‑End Composite Engineering from a Single Source
RAMPF offers a one‑stop solution for the development and manufacture of complex composite structures, integrating advanced technologies such as:
• VARTM (Vacuum‑Assisted Resin Transfer Molding)
• Resin infusion
• Tailored Fiber Placement (TFP)
• Precision tooling
• Metallization
• Full subassembly
All processes are designed for tight tolerances, repeatable quality, and scalable production, enabling manufacturers to maintain a competitive edge in increasingly dynamic and complex aerospace and defense markets.
Larry Fitzgerald, CEO of RAMPF Composite Solutions – “RAMPF helps aerospace and defense manufacturers reduce costs, mitigate risk, and accelerate product development. With faster time-to-market, lower total production costs, and high-performance, fully compliant composite components, RAMPF delivers a clear competitive advantage – all from a single, trusted partner.”
Visit the international RAMPF Group at Farnborough International Airshow, England, from July 20 to 24 – Booth 4845.
Key Facts
1. RAMPF enables aerospace and defense manufacturers to bring complex composite components to market faster while significantly reducing production costs.
2. This is achieved through a fully integrated portfolio of high-performance board materials, Close Contour products, liquid resins, and composite engineering expertise from a single source.
3. Applied across aircraft components, UAVs, flight simulators, naval systems, military vehicles, and defense testing applications, these solutions accelerate development, simplify processes, and enhance performance.
Accelerating Composite Manufacturing – From Design to Series Production
RAMPF helps aerospace and defense customers accelerate the development and production of advanced composite components – from initial design and prototyping through to series production. Combining high-performance tooling materials, advanced liquid systems, and proven engineering expertise, RAMPF delivers lightweight, high-strength solutions that meet stringent FST and FAR requirements.
This integrated approach reduces complexity, minimizes interfaces, and ensures predictable project execution, resulting in shorter development cycles, optimized production workflows, and improved cost efficiency for aircraft components, UAVs, flight simulators, naval systems, military vehicles, and defense testing applications.
High‑Performance Tooling for Precision Composite Parts
RAMPF’s comprehensive portfolio of tooling solutions is engineered for precision, durability, and cost efficiency across all major composite manufacturing processes, including autoclave, RTM, infusion, and wet lay‑up:
• RAKU® TOOL Epoxy board materials enable highly precise molds and models with excellent surface quality, reducing finishing time and accelerating production.
• RAKU® TOOL Close Contour Castings provide near‑net‑shape, seamless molds, significantly cutting machining effort, material waste, and manufacturing costs.
• RAKU® TOOL Close Contour Pastes support fast, efficient model and mold production with outstanding dimensional stability and surface finish.
Complementing these solutions, RAMPF’s infusion, laminating, and gelcoat systems ensure reliable fiber wet‑out, high mechanical strength, and durable surfaces – even under demanding thermal conditions. Structural resins with fast cure times, high Tg, and excellent hot‑wet performance further enhance production efficiency while meeting aerospace compliance standards.
End‑to‑End Composite Engineering from a Single Source
RAMPF offers a one‑stop solution for the development and manufacture of complex composite structures, integrating advanced technologies such as:
• VARTM (Vacuum‑Assisted Resin Transfer Molding)
• Resin infusion
• Tailored Fiber Placement (TFP)
• Precision tooling
• Metallization
• Full subassembly
All processes are designed for tight tolerances, repeatable quality, and scalable production, enabling manufacturers to maintain a competitive edge in increasingly dynamic and complex aerospace and defense markets.
Larry Fitzgerald, CEO of RAMPF Composite Solutions – “RAMPF helps aerospace and defense manufacturers reduce costs, mitigate risk, and accelerate product development. With faster time-to-market, lower total production costs, and high-performance, fully compliant composite components, RAMPF delivers a clear competitive advantage – all from a single, trusted partner.”
Visit the international RAMPF Group at Farnborough International Airshow, England, from July 20 to 24 – Booth 4845.
Contact
RAMPF GroupContact
Benjamin Schicker
+49.7123.9342-0
www.rampf-group.com
Benjamin Schicker
+49.7123.9342-0
www.rampf-group.com
Categories