You Know Your Carbon Footprint, But You Don't Know Your Climate Personality, Until Now. Earthava Launches a Quiz to Figure Out Your Climate Personality.
Earthava launches a science-backed quiz that reveals how people are wired to respond to the climate crisis, and what to actually do about it.
Middletown, DE, July 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Most climate content tells people what to do. Earthava's new quiz starts somewhere different: with who they are.
The brand has launched a free interactive quiz, titled, "What Is Your Climate Personality?" designed to help people understand their own psychological relationship with climate change. Built on behavioral science, the quiz identifies distinct personality types that shape how individuals feel about, process, and respond to environmental issues.
Climate anxiety, apathy, overwhelm, or activism, none of these are random; they reflect how people are genuinely wired. If we understand that, we can stop trying to motivate everyone the same way and start meeting people where they actually are.
The quiz takes less than five minutes to complete and returns a detailed personality profile, not a score or a ranking, but a lens through which the person can understand their own instincts: why they act when they do, why they freeze when they do, and what kinds of actions are most likely to feel sustainable and meaningful for them personally.
It's a meaningful shift in approach at a moment when climate communication is widely seen as broken. Broad calls to action continue to fall flat for large parts of the population, not because people don't care, but because the framing rarely maps to how different kinds of people are motivated.
About the Quiz:
Free to take, no account required
Takes approximately 3–5 minutes
Results include a full climate personality profile and practical next steps tailored to each type
Backed by behavioral and environmental psychology research
Available at https://www.earthava.com/quiz-what-is-your-climate-person...
The quiz is the latest extension of Earthava's broader mission beyond products. The brand runs a research-backed environmental blog covering climate science, green living, eco-anxiety, and sustainability in everyday life, all written with the same grounded, accessible tone as the quiz.
The brand has launched a free interactive quiz, titled, "What Is Your Climate Personality?" designed to help people understand their own psychological relationship with climate change. Built on behavioral science, the quiz identifies distinct personality types that shape how individuals feel about, process, and respond to environmental issues.
Climate anxiety, apathy, overwhelm, or activism, none of these are random; they reflect how people are genuinely wired. If we understand that, we can stop trying to motivate everyone the same way and start meeting people where they actually are.
The quiz takes less than five minutes to complete and returns a detailed personality profile, not a score or a ranking, but a lens through which the person can understand their own instincts: why they act when they do, why they freeze when they do, and what kinds of actions are most likely to feel sustainable and meaningful for them personally.
It's a meaningful shift in approach at a moment when climate communication is widely seen as broken. Broad calls to action continue to fall flat for large parts of the population, not because people don't care, but because the framing rarely maps to how different kinds of people are motivated.
About the Quiz:
Free to take, no account required
Takes approximately 3–5 minutes
Results include a full climate personality profile and practical next steps tailored to each type
Backed by behavioral and environmental psychology research
Available at https://www.earthava.com/quiz-what-is-your-climate-person...
The quiz is the latest extension of Earthava's broader mission beyond products. The brand runs a research-backed environmental blog covering climate science, green living, eco-anxiety, and sustainability in everyday life, all written with the same grounded, accessible tone as the quiz.
Contact
EarthavaContact
Sam Hamdy
+201282232883
https://www.earthava.com/
Sam Hamdy
+201282232883
https://www.earthava.com/
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