CASCWA Welcomes Unified Track as Newest Strategic Business Partner
The California Association of Supervisors of Child Welfare & Attendance (CASCWA) has announced Unified Track as its newest Strategic Partner. The partnership brings together California's only Child Welfare & Attendance association and an innovative Attendance Recovery and Independent Study platform to help school districts improve student engagement, simplify compliance, protect ADA funding, and support student success..
San Francisco, CA, July 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The California Association of Supervisors of Child Welfare & Attendance (CASCWA) is pleased to announce Unified Track as its newest Strategic Business Partner, further strengthening CASCWA's commitment to equipping California schools with innovative tools that improve student outcomes, support attendance recovery, and maximize educational opportunities.
Unified Track provides school districts with an intelligent platform designed to simplify Attendance Recovery and Independent Study while helping districts protect critical ADA funding. Built from a deep understanding of the growing demands placed on counselors, attendance teams, and student support professionals, the platform streamlines compliance, documentation, and intervention workflows - allowing educators to spend less time navigating administrative processes and more time supporting students.
"California schools continue to face significant challenges in addressing chronic absenteeism while navigating new Attendance Recovery requirements," said Erica Peterson, State Director of CASCWA. "Unified Track brings a thoughtful, innovative solution that not only supports compliance but also keeps the focus where it belongs—on meaningful student learning and successful educational outcomes. We are excited to welcome them as a Strategic Partner."
As a CASCWA partner, Unified Track will collaborate with California's leading Child Welfare & Attendance professionals, administrators, and educational leaders to share best practices, provide professional learning opportunities, and support statewide efforts to improve attendance and student success.
“We’re honored to partner with CASCWA and support the incredible work California’s attendance and student services professionals do every day,” said Dustin Bainbridge, CEO of Unified Track. “My graduate studies have focused on the growing strain placed on school counselors, attendance teams, and student support professionals. What I’ve learned is that these educators are not only carrying overwhelming workloads, but they often lack the practical tools needed to manage those demands and respond to students in a timely, meaningful way. Unified Track was built to help close that gap by giving districts technology that helps educators recover instructional time, ensure student engagement, and make data-driven decisions that positively impact students and district funding.”
CASCWA's Business Partner program connects innovative organizations with a statewide network of education leaders dedicated to advancing attendance, engagement, equity, and student achievement. Through these partnerships, CASCWA continues to expand access to high-quality resources, professional development, and solutions that directly support California schools.
For more information about CASCWA Business Partnerships, visit www.cascwa.wildapricot.org.
About CASCWA
The California Association of Supervisors of Child Welfare & Attendance (CASCWA) is the statewide voice for California's Child Welfare & Attendance and student services professionals. Serving more than 3,300 education leaders, CASCWA equips members with the knowledge, resources, advocacy, and professional network needed to improve attendance, remove barriers to learning, and help every student succeed. www.cascwa.org
About Unified Track
Unified Track is an education technology company that helps K–12 school districts manage Attendance Recovery, Independent Study, MTSS workflows, and ADA funding compliance through intelligent automation and deterministic AI. By transforming complex attendance and funding requirements into actionable workflows, Unified Track enables districts to improve student outcomes while protecting critical educational funding. www.unifiedtrack.com
Unified Track provides school districts with an intelligent platform designed to simplify Attendance Recovery and Independent Study while helping districts protect critical ADA funding. Built from a deep understanding of the growing demands placed on counselors, attendance teams, and student support professionals, the platform streamlines compliance, documentation, and intervention workflows - allowing educators to spend less time navigating administrative processes and more time supporting students.
"California schools continue to face significant challenges in addressing chronic absenteeism while navigating new Attendance Recovery requirements," said Erica Peterson, State Director of CASCWA. "Unified Track brings a thoughtful, innovative solution that not only supports compliance but also keeps the focus where it belongs—on meaningful student learning and successful educational outcomes. We are excited to welcome them as a Strategic Partner."
As a CASCWA partner, Unified Track will collaborate with California's leading Child Welfare & Attendance professionals, administrators, and educational leaders to share best practices, provide professional learning opportunities, and support statewide efforts to improve attendance and student success.
“We’re honored to partner with CASCWA and support the incredible work California’s attendance and student services professionals do every day,” said Dustin Bainbridge, CEO of Unified Track. “My graduate studies have focused on the growing strain placed on school counselors, attendance teams, and student support professionals. What I’ve learned is that these educators are not only carrying overwhelming workloads, but they often lack the practical tools needed to manage those demands and respond to students in a timely, meaningful way. Unified Track was built to help close that gap by giving districts technology that helps educators recover instructional time, ensure student engagement, and make data-driven decisions that positively impact students and district funding.”
CASCWA's Business Partner program connects innovative organizations with a statewide network of education leaders dedicated to advancing attendance, engagement, equity, and student achievement. Through these partnerships, CASCWA continues to expand access to high-quality resources, professional development, and solutions that directly support California schools.
For more information about CASCWA Business Partnerships, visit www.cascwa.wildapricot.org.
About CASCWA
The California Association of Supervisors of Child Welfare & Attendance (CASCWA) is the statewide voice for California's Child Welfare & Attendance and student services professionals. Serving more than 3,300 education leaders, CASCWA equips members with the knowledge, resources, advocacy, and professional network needed to improve attendance, remove barriers to learning, and help every student succeed. www.cascwa.org
About Unified Track
Unified Track is an education technology company that helps K–12 school districts manage Attendance Recovery, Independent Study, MTSS workflows, and ADA funding compliance through intelligent automation and deterministic AI. By transforming complex attendance and funding requirements into actionable workflows, Unified Track enables districts to improve student outcomes while protecting critical educational funding. www.unifiedtrack.com
Contact
CASCWAContact
Erica Peterson
916-201-3514
www.cascwa.org
Dustin Bainbridge
(949)+637-7350
dustin@unifiedtrack.com
Erica Peterson
916-201-3514
www.cascwa.org
Dustin Bainbridge
(949)+637-7350
dustin@unifiedtrack.com
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