Chrome Angelz RC Announces Deadwood, South Dakota as Host Destination for 2027 Convention Following a Successful 2026 Gathering
Deadwood, SD, July 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Chrome Angelz RC, an international women’s motorcycle riding organization and registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, has announced that its 2027 Convention will be held in Deadwood, South Dakota.
The announcement follows the successful completion of the organization’s 2026 Convention, which brought Chrome Angelz RC members together in celebration of sisterhood, motorcycle riding, service, and the continued growth of the organization.
Founded in 2011 in Galloway Township, New Jersey, Chrome Angelz RC has grown into an international riding organization with chapters across the United States and abroad. The organization is dedicated to women who ride their own motorcycles, while promoting unity, safety, charitable service, and positive community involvement.
The selection of Deadwood as the 2027 convention destination gives Chrome Angelz RC members a historic and scenic location for the organization’s next major gathering. Known for its Old West history, motorcycle-friendly roads, and proximity to the Black Hills, Deadwood offers a strong destination setting for riders traveling from across the country.
“Chrome Angelz RC continues to grow through the strength of our members, our chapters, and our shared commitment to sisterhood and service,” said Annamarie “Swingz” Sesta, Founder of Chrome Angelz RC. “After a successful 2026 Convention, we are excited to look ahead to Deadwood in 2027 and continue building momentum for the organization.”
The 2027 Convention will provide members with an opportunity to reconnect, ride, celebrate achievements, support charitable initiatives, and strengthen bonds across chapters. Additional details, including dates, registration information, lodging, sponsor opportunities, and event programming, are expected to be released as planning continues.
Chrome Angelz RC has also continued expanding its digital and organizational infrastructure, including the rollout of its Rider Challenge App, which supports member ride tracking, challenge participation, event check-ins, and chapter engagement. The app has already helped provide measurable insight into member activity, riding participation, and organizational reach.
The announcement of the 2027 Convention reflects Chrome Angelz RC’s continued focus on long-term planning, national visibility, member engagement, and nonprofit growth.
About Chrome Angelz RC
Chrome Angelz RC is an international women’s motorcycle riding organization founded in 2011 in Galloway Township, New Jersey. The organization is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to women who ride their own motorcycles, sisterhood, motorcycle safety, charitable service, and positive community involvement. Chrome Angelz RC includes chapters across the United States and internationally.
The announcement follows the successful completion of the organization’s 2026 Convention, which brought Chrome Angelz RC members together in celebration of sisterhood, motorcycle riding, service, and the continued growth of the organization.
Founded in 2011 in Galloway Township, New Jersey, Chrome Angelz RC has grown into an international riding organization with chapters across the United States and abroad. The organization is dedicated to women who ride their own motorcycles, while promoting unity, safety, charitable service, and positive community involvement.
The selection of Deadwood as the 2027 convention destination gives Chrome Angelz RC members a historic and scenic location for the organization’s next major gathering. Known for its Old West history, motorcycle-friendly roads, and proximity to the Black Hills, Deadwood offers a strong destination setting for riders traveling from across the country.
“Chrome Angelz RC continues to grow through the strength of our members, our chapters, and our shared commitment to sisterhood and service,” said Annamarie “Swingz” Sesta, Founder of Chrome Angelz RC. “After a successful 2026 Convention, we are excited to look ahead to Deadwood in 2027 and continue building momentum for the organization.”
The 2027 Convention will provide members with an opportunity to reconnect, ride, celebrate achievements, support charitable initiatives, and strengthen bonds across chapters. Additional details, including dates, registration information, lodging, sponsor opportunities, and event programming, are expected to be released as planning continues.
Chrome Angelz RC has also continued expanding its digital and organizational infrastructure, including the rollout of its Rider Challenge App, which supports member ride tracking, challenge participation, event check-ins, and chapter engagement. The app has already helped provide measurable insight into member activity, riding participation, and organizational reach.
The announcement of the 2027 Convention reflects Chrome Angelz RC’s continued focus on long-term planning, national visibility, member engagement, and nonprofit growth.
About Chrome Angelz RC
Chrome Angelz RC is an international women’s motorcycle riding organization founded in 2011 in Galloway Township, New Jersey. The organization is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to women who ride their own motorcycles, sisterhood, motorcycle safety, charitable service, and positive community involvement. Chrome Angelz RC includes chapters across the United States and internationally.
Contact
Chrome Angelz RC InternationalContact
Annamarie Sesta
(609) 290-7195
chromeangelzrc.com
Annamarie Sesta
(609) 290-7195
chromeangelzrc.com
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