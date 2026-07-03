Engagedly Opens 2026 Nominations for Top 100 HR Influencers, Marking 10 Years of the Program
St. Louis, MO, July 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Engagedly has announced the opening of nominations for the 2026 Top 100 HR Influencers list, marking the 10th anniversary of its annual recognition program celebrating influential voices in HR and People Experience.
The 2026 edition recognizes HR leaders, practitioners, innovators, creators, and changemakers who are helping organizations rethink how they lead, engage, develop, and support their people. From AI in HR and workforce automation to talent strategy, culture, leadership, employee experience, and people analytics, the program honors individuals making a meaningful impact across the HR landscape.
Now in its 10th year, Engagedly’s Top 100 HR Influencers program continues to celebrate professionals who bring fresh thinking to the world of work and help shape better workplaces for the future.
“AI is changing how organizations think about work, talent, and employee experience, but the real impact comes from the HR leaders who know how to use it with purpose,” said Sri Chellappa, President and Co-Founder of Engagedly. “As we celebrate 10 years of the Top 100 HR Influencers program, we are proud to recognize the people who are combining innovation, strategy, and human-centered leadership to move the profession forward.”
Engagedly invites individuals and organizations to nominate HR professionals who deserve recognition for their contributions to talent management, talent acquisition, learning and career development, organizational development, leadership development, employer brand, culture, DEI, HR technology, people analytics, workforce strategy, employee experience, wellbeing, and AI-led transformation in HR.
Self-nominations are also welcome.
Nominate here: https://engagedly.com/nomination-for-top-100-human-resources-influencers-2026/
The 2026 edition recognizes HR leaders, practitioners, innovators, creators, and changemakers who are helping organizations rethink how they lead, engage, develop, and support their people. From AI in HR and workforce automation to talent strategy, culture, leadership, employee experience, and people analytics, the program honors individuals making a meaningful impact across the HR landscape.
Now in its 10th year, Engagedly’s Top 100 HR Influencers program continues to celebrate professionals who bring fresh thinking to the world of work and help shape better workplaces for the future.
“AI is changing how organizations think about work, talent, and employee experience, but the real impact comes from the HR leaders who know how to use it with purpose,” said Sri Chellappa, President and Co-Founder of Engagedly. “As we celebrate 10 years of the Top 100 HR Influencers program, we are proud to recognize the people who are combining innovation, strategy, and human-centered leadership to move the profession forward.”
Engagedly invites individuals and organizations to nominate HR professionals who deserve recognition for their contributions to talent management, talent acquisition, learning and career development, organizational development, leadership development, employer brand, culture, DEI, HR technology, people analytics, workforce strategy, employee experience, wellbeing, and AI-led transformation in HR.
Self-nominations are also welcome.
Nominate here: https://engagedly.com/nomination-for-top-100-human-resources-influencers-2026/
Contact
Engagedly Inc.Contact
Abhishek Ghosh
+1-650-485-1642
https://engagedly.com/
Abhishek Ghosh
+1-650-485-1642
https://engagedly.com/
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