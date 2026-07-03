ACTIIV REMEDY Named “Best Dandruff Shampoo” in the 2026 SHAPE Skin Awards
ACTIIV, the professional hair wellness brand known for combining advanced scalp science with clean, plant-powered formulations, today announced that its REMEDY Dandruff Shampoo has been named Best Dandruff Shampoo in the 2026 SHAPE Skin Awards.
Nashville, TN, July 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Plant-powered scalp care recognized for delivering powerful dandruff relief without compromising hair health.
ACTIIV, the professional hair wellness brand known for combining advanced scalp science with clean, plant-powered formulations, today announced that its REMEDY Dandruff Shampoo has been named Best Dandruff Shampoo in the 2026 SHAPE Skin Awards.
Designed for individuals struggling with dandruff, dryness, flaking, and scalp discomfort, REMEDY delivers clinically proven dandruff control while supporting a healthier scalp environment and healthier-looking hair.
Powered by 1% Pyrithione Zinc, a clinically proven active ingredient for dandruff control, REMEDY helps relieve visible flakes, itching, and irritation while gently cleansing the scalp. The formula is enhanced with soothing botanicals and plant-based moisturizers including peppermint, menthol, and jojoba oil to invigorate, restore balance and comfort without stripping the hair or scalp.
"Scalp health is the foundation of healthy-looking hair," said Jared Reynolds, molecular biologist, biochemist, and founder of ACTIIV. "We developed REMEDY to provide effective dandruff relief while respecting the integrity of the hair and scalp. Receiving recognition from SHAPE validates our commitment to creating solutions that are both clinically effective and more enjoyable to use compared to many dandruff shampoos on the market because of its performance and scent."
Unlike many traditional dandruff shampoos that can leave hair feeling dry or compromised, REMEDY is formulated to:
Help relieve dandruff, itching, and scalp irritation
Reduce visible flakes and support a refreshed, flake-free appearance
Soothe dryness and discomfort with calming plant active ingredients
Hydrate and soften hair without heaviness or buildup
Support a balanced, healthy scalp environment
Maintain vibrancy and shine on color-treated and chemically processed hair
The sulfate-free formula is free from SLS and SLES and reflects ACTIIV's approach to combining modern scalp science with clean, plant-based chemistry.
The annual SHAPE Skin Awards recognize standout products that demonstrate exceptional performance, innovation, and effectiveness across skincare and personal care categories. Winners are selected through extensive testing and evaluation by editors and industry experts.
"This award reinforces what we've always believed—that scalp care deserves the same level of innovation and attention as skincare," Reynolds added. "We're honored to be recognized by SHAPE and grateful to the customers and professionals who trust ACTIIV every day."
About ACTIIV
ACTIIV is a scalp-first hair wellness brand dedicated to supporting healthier-looking, fuller hair through science-backed, plant-powered care. Designed for individuals experiencing thinning, shedding, scalp imbalance, and hair stress, ACTIIV combines performance-driven scalp solutions with a modern wellness approach to help create the optimal environment for hair to thrive.
At the heart of every formula are carefully selected botanical ingredients that are cold-pressed using a gentle extraction process designed to preserve their natural nutritional integrity. By avoiding excessive heat and harsh chemical processing, essential vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fatty acids remain intact—delivering maximum efficacy where hair health begins: the scalp.
Through daily rituals rooted in both nature and science, ACTIIV helps nourish the scalp, strengthen hair, and support long-term hair vitality, confidence, and wellness.
For more information, visit actiivbrand.com.
ACTIIV, the professional hair wellness brand known for combining advanced scalp science with clean, plant-powered formulations, today announced that its REMEDY Dandruff Shampoo has been named Best Dandruff Shampoo in the 2026 SHAPE Skin Awards.
Designed for individuals struggling with dandruff, dryness, flaking, and scalp discomfort, REMEDY delivers clinically proven dandruff control while supporting a healthier scalp environment and healthier-looking hair.
Powered by 1% Pyrithione Zinc, a clinically proven active ingredient for dandruff control, REMEDY helps relieve visible flakes, itching, and irritation while gently cleansing the scalp. The formula is enhanced with soothing botanicals and plant-based moisturizers including peppermint, menthol, and jojoba oil to invigorate, restore balance and comfort without stripping the hair or scalp.
"Scalp health is the foundation of healthy-looking hair," said Jared Reynolds, molecular biologist, biochemist, and founder of ACTIIV. "We developed REMEDY to provide effective dandruff relief while respecting the integrity of the hair and scalp. Receiving recognition from SHAPE validates our commitment to creating solutions that are both clinically effective and more enjoyable to use compared to many dandruff shampoos on the market because of its performance and scent."
Unlike many traditional dandruff shampoos that can leave hair feeling dry or compromised, REMEDY is formulated to:
Help relieve dandruff, itching, and scalp irritation
Reduce visible flakes and support a refreshed, flake-free appearance
Soothe dryness and discomfort with calming plant active ingredients
Hydrate and soften hair without heaviness or buildup
Support a balanced, healthy scalp environment
Maintain vibrancy and shine on color-treated and chemically processed hair
The sulfate-free formula is free from SLS and SLES and reflects ACTIIV's approach to combining modern scalp science with clean, plant-based chemistry.
The annual SHAPE Skin Awards recognize standout products that demonstrate exceptional performance, innovation, and effectiveness across skincare and personal care categories. Winners are selected through extensive testing and evaluation by editors and industry experts.
"This award reinforces what we've always believed—that scalp care deserves the same level of innovation and attention as skincare," Reynolds added. "We're honored to be recognized by SHAPE and grateful to the customers and professionals who trust ACTIIV every day."
About ACTIIV
ACTIIV is a scalp-first hair wellness brand dedicated to supporting healthier-looking, fuller hair through science-backed, plant-powered care. Designed for individuals experiencing thinning, shedding, scalp imbalance, and hair stress, ACTIIV combines performance-driven scalp solutions with a modern wellness approach to help create the optimal environment for hair to thrive.
At the heart of every formula are carefully selected botanical ingredients that are cold-pressed using a gentle extraction process designed to preserve their natural nutritional integrity. By avoiding excessive heat and harsh chemical processing, essential vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fatty acids remain intact—delivering maximum efficacy where hair health begins: the scalp.
Through daily rituals rooted in both nature and science, ACTIIV helps nourish the scalp, strengthen hair, and support long-term hair vitality, confidence, and wellness.
For more information, visit actiivbrand.com.
Contact
ACTIIVContact
Samantha Kyle
877-690-6466
actiivbrand.com
Samantha Kyle
877-690-6466
actiivbrand.com
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