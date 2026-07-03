Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between EZlocal.com, Inc. and Valentin Zachesov
Lisle, IL, July 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- EZlocal.com, Inc. is an online subscription-based advertising provider serving small businesses across the U.S. The company's services include EZLocal Pro, DASH, and an online directory. All services are designed to enhance the client's digital presence.
EZlocal helps businesses manage and improve their local and social internet presence. A top-ranked search directory since 2007 with millions of indexed listings, EZlocal offers complete digital presence and listings management, including high-quality citation building, social media and reputation services, online advertising, and amazing mobile-friendly websites. Founded in 2007, we power our work with proprietary technology (a Chicago Innovation Awards Finalist) and dedicated account teams.
"My experience with Benchmark international was a 10 out of 10. They were extremely helpful and professional throughout this very long and arduous process. They educated and guided me every step of the way. They also found a buyer who was exactly what I was looking for to take over my company. I highly recommend Benchmark and will continue to recommend them to friends who own businesses when they are ready to exit." - Jim Tracy, President, EZlocal, Inc.
"Working with Jim and the team at Ezlocal throughout this process has been extremely exciting. The product they have developed and the market position they have established are incredibly impressive and provide a significant benefit to their clients. The continued integration of AI capabilities into the platform only further strengthened what was already a very compelling product offering. I wish Jim Tracy and his partner Mike Coffey nothing but the best in their future endeavors, along with continued success to Valentin Zachesov and the future growth of Ezlocal.com."
- Corbin Woodley, Associate, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
EZlocal helps businesses manage and improve their local and social internet presence. A top-ranked search directory since 2007 with millions of indexed listings, EZlocal offers complete digital presence and listings management, including high-quality citation building, social media and reputation services, online advertising, and amazing mobile-friendly websites. Founded in 2007, we power our work with proprietary technology (a Chicago Innovation Awards Finalist) and dedicated account teams.
"My experience with Benchmark international was a 10 out of 10. They were extremely helpful and professional throughout this very long and arduous process. They educated and guided me every step of the way. They also found a buyer who was exactly what I was looking for to take over my company. I highly recommend Benchmark and will continue to recommend them to friends who own businesses when they are ready to exit." - Jim Tracy, President, EZlocal, Inc.
"Working with Jim and the team at Ezlocal throughout this process has been extremely exciting. The product they have developed and the market position they have established are incredibly impressive and provide a significant benefit to their clients. The continued integration of AI capabilities into the platform only further strengthened what was already a very compelling product offering. I wish Jim Tracy and his partner Mike Coffey nothing but the best in their future endeavors, along with continued success to Valentin Zachesov and the future growth of Ezlocal.com."
- Corbin Woodley, Associate, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
Contact
Benchmark InternationalContact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
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