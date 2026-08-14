Community Hospice & Palliative Care, a subsidiary of Alivia Care, Inc., Honors Veterans Through Specialized Care, Recognition, and Service
Jacksonville, FL, August 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Community Hospice & Palliative Care is proud to honor and support veterans through specialized hospice and palliative care services, veteran recognition programs, and meaningful opportunities for connection and companionship. Through its commitment to serving those who have served our nation, the organization provides personalized care that recognizes the unique experiences and needs of military veterans and their families.
Community Hospice & Palliative Care serves thousands of veterans across the region each year through hospice and palliative care services. Care teams receive specialized training to better understand the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs that may be associated with military service. By recognizing and honoring each veteran's unique experiences, the organization helps ensure patients receive compassionate, individualized care.
A vital part of that mission is the support provided by veteran volunteers. By sharing their time, experiences, and understanding, veteran volunteers help create meaningful connections with fellow veterans receiving care.
In addition to expert medical care and symptom management, veteran-focused programs include veteran recognition and pinning ceremonies, veteran-to-veteran visits, community partnerships, and Mail Call, a program that delivers letters and messages of appreciation from community members to veteran patients.
Many veterans find comfort in connecting with someone who understands military culture and service firsthand. Veteran volunteers provide companionship, listen to stories, share experiences, and help ensure patients feel recognized and appreciated for their service to the nation.
Volunteer opportunities are flexible and can include visiting patients, participating in veteran recognition ceremonies, assisting with special events, and supporting veteran-focused initiatives throughout the organization's service area. Community Hospice & Palliative Care welcomes veterans from all branches of the military who are interested in giving back through volunteer service.
Community Hospice & Palliative Care serves thousands of veterans across the region each year through hospice and palliative care services. Care teams receive specialized training to better understand the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs that may be associated with military service. By recognizing and honoring each veteran's unique experiences, the organization helps ensure patients receive compassionate, individualized care.
A vital part of that mission is the support provided by veteran volunteers. By sharing their time, experiences, and understanding, veteran volunteers help create meaningful connections with fellow veterans receiving care.
In addition to expert medical care and symptom management, veteran-focused programs include veteran recognition and pinning ceremonies, veteran-to-veteran visits, community partnerships, and Mail Call, a program that delivers letters and messages of appreciation from community members to veteran patients.
Many veterans find comfort in connecting with someone who understands military culture and service firsthand. Veteran volunteers provide companionship, listen to stories, share experiences, and help ensure patients feel recognized and appreciated for their service to the nation.
Volunteer opportunities are flexible and can include visiting patients, participating in veteran recognition ceremonies, assisting with special events, and supporting veteran-focused initiatives throughout the organization's service area. Community Hospice & Palliative Care welcomes veterans from all branches of the military who are interested in giving back through volunteer service.
Contact
Community Hospice & Palliative CareContact
Michelle Cardinal
904-407-5010
www.communityhospice.com
Michelle Cardinal
904-407-5010
www.communityhospice.com
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