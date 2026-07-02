Huntsville Personal Injury Attorney Jeff Blackwell Selected to Mid-South Super Lawyers List for Thirteenth Consecutive Year
Huntsville, AL, July 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Blackwell Law Firm announces that firm founder Jeff Blackwell has been selected to the 2026 Mid-South Super Lawyers list. This marks the 13th consecutive year for his inclusion on the list. This honor is limited to only five percent of the lawyers in each state. Jeff Blackwell has been selected annually for over the past decade due to his work solely on behalf of Alabama personal injury victims.
Super Lawyers is a nationwide rating service for outstanding lawyers who have attained the highest degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process is rigorous. It includes a statewide survey of lawyers, independent candidate research and peer reviews across specific legal practice areas. The result is a comprehensive listing of exceptional attorneys. The Blackwell Law Firm continues to receive recognition for its practice in Alabama personal injury law.
The Blackwell Law Firm focuses exclusively on Alabama accident and injury law. From its offices in Huntsville and Athens, firm attorneys handle serious personal injury cases statewide. Firm lawyers have prepared personal injury cases for trial in courtrooms across Alabama. The firm handles serious injury cases including car crashes, commercial truck accidents, workers' compensation claims, workplace accidents, construction and industrial accidents, dangerous drug and medical device claims, nursing home abuse, and wrongful death cases. The law firm was also recently voted Best of Alabama - Personal Injury.
Super Lawyers is a nationwide rating service for outstanding lawyers who have attained the highest degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process is rigorous. It includes a statewide survey of lawyers, independent candidate research and peer reviews across specific legal practice areas. The result is a comprehensive listing of exceptional attorneys. The Blackwell Law Firm continues to receive recognition for its practice in Alabama personal injury law.
The Blackwell Law Firm focuses exclusively on Alabama accident and injury law. From its offices in Huntsville and Athens, firm attorneys handle serious personal injury cases statewide. Firm lawyers have prepared personal injury cases for trial in courtrooms across Alabama. The firm handles serious injury cases including car crashes, commercial truck accidents, workers' compensation claims, workplace accidents, construction and industrial accidents, dangerous drug and medical device claims, nursing home abuse, and wrongful death cases. The law firm was also recently voted Best of Alabama - Personal Injury.
Contact
Blackwell Law FirmContact
Jennifer McKown
256-261-1315
www.blackwell-attorneys.com
Jennifer McKown
256-261-1315
www.blackwell-attorneys.com
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