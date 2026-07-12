Full Throttle SEO Warns Businesses Against Repeating the Biggest Content Mistake of the SEO Era in the Race for AI Visibility

As businesses rush to optimize for AI search, many are being told to create more content. Full Throttle SEO founder Ivy Boyter cautions that this approach risks repeating the content bloat and keyword cannibalization that hurt websites in the past. Instead, she advocates strengthening existing content, improving clarity, and focusing on strategies that drive qualified traffic, leads, and revenue, not just AI mentions.