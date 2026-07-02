S&W Kitchens Promotes Chris Druschel to District Sales Manager, Names Him Head of Builder Division
Orlando, FL, July 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- S&W Kitchens, Florida's trusted design-build remodeling company with seven showrooms and nearly 50 years of experience, announces the promotion of Chris Druschel to District Sales Manager. In addition to his continued leadership of the Winter Park showroom, Druschel will head the company's builder division, overseeing cabinetry sales and partnership development with builders, interior designers, and architects across Florida and beyond.
Builder and designer cabinetry sales are woven into the roots of S&W Kitchens. While the business has grown and diversified over the decades, the builder division has seen renewed momentum in recent years -- and Druschel has been at the center of that growth. "We're seeing this area of the business really take off," said Krista Agapito, Director of Sales. "Chris has been among the very top performers driving that, and we're excited to have one of our most experienced people leading the division."
The division offers builders and designers a dedicated point of contact for cabinetry, fast timelines, 13+ cabinet brands from budget-friendly to ultra-luxury (including Poggenpohl and Bentwood), and a team built around design excellence, quality craftsmanship, execution and communication. S&W showrooms span Orlando, Tampa, Melbourne and Sarasota with capacity for out-of-state projects.
Druschel brings a hands-on background to the role. He learned the craft building cabinetry alongside his grandfather before developing deep expertise in granite and stone. He joined S&W Kitchens in 2013 as a designer at the Longwood showroom, quickly rising to become one of the company's top salespeople -- a position he held for most of his tenure. A multiple award winner and published designer, Druschel later transitioned into leadership as Team Leader and then Field Sales Manager at the Winter Park location.
In his expanded role, Druschel will serve as a dedicated resource for S&W designers working with builder and architect accounts, focusing on account acquisition, relationship management, and team collaboration across all showroom locations.
For more information about S&W Kitchens' builder and designer services, visit sandwkitchens.com.
About S&W Kitchens
S&W Kitchens has been helping Florida homeowners and builders create exceptional spaces since 1977. With seven showrooms across Orlando, Tampa, Sarasota, and Melbourne, the company offers full-service design-build remodeling and a curated selection of American-made and internationally sourced cabinetry from more than 13 brands.
Builder and designer cabinetry sales are woven into the roots of S&W Kitchens. While the business has grown and diversified over the decades, the builder division has seen renewed momentum in recent years -- and Druschel has been at the center of that growth. "We're seeing this area of the business really take off," said Krista Agapito, Director of Sales. "Chris has been among the very top performers driving that, and we're excited to have one of our most experienced people leading the division."
The division offers builders and designers a dedicated point of contact for cabinetry, fast timelines, 13+ cabinet brands from budget-friendly to ultra-luxury (including Poggenpohl and Bentwood), and a team built around design excellence, quality craftsmanship, execution and communication. S&W showrooms span Orlando, Tampa, Melbourne and Sarasota with capacity for out-of-state projects.
Druschel brings a hands-on background to the role. He learned the craft building cabinetry alongside his grandfather before developing deep expertise in granite and stone. He joined S&W Kitchens in 2013 as a designer at the Longwood showroom, quickly rising to become one of the company's top salespeople -- a position he held for most of his tenure. A multiple award winner and published designer, Druschel later transitioned into leadership as Team Leader and then Field Sales Manager at the Winter Park location.
In his expanded role, Druschel will serve as a dedicated resource for S&W designers working with builder and architect accounts, focusing on account acquisition, relationship management, and team collaboration across all showroom locations.
For more information about S&W Kitchens' builder and designer services, visit sandwkitchens.com.
About S&W Kitchens
S&W Kitchens has been helping Florida homeowners and builders create exceptional spaces since 1977. With seven showrooms across Orlando, Tampa, Sarasota, and Melbourne, the company offers full-service design-build remodeling and a curated selection of American-made and internationally sourced cabinetry from more than 13 brands.
Contact
S&W Kitchens, Inc.Contact
Chris Druschel
407-487-2203
www.sandwkitchens.com
Chris Druschel
407-487-2203
www.sandwkitchens.com
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