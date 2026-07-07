Louisiana River Adventures Named No. 2 River Tubing Destination in the United States by USA TODAY 10 Best
Louisiana River Adventures, the family-owned tubing and kayaking outfitter on the banks of the Bogue Chitto River, has been ranked the No. 2 Best River Tubing Company in the United States in the 2026 USA TODAY 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards. The honor places the Franklinton business among the top tubing destinations in the country and shines a national spotlight on one of Louisiana's most beloved waterways.
Franklinton, LA, July 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Franklinton outfitter earns national recognition for its stretch of the Bogue Chitto River.
Louisiana River Adventures, the family-owned tubing and kayaking outfitter on the banks of the Bogue Chitto River, has been ranked the No. 2 Best River Tubing Company in the United States in the 2026 USA TODAY 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards. The honor places the Franklinton business among the top tubing destinations in the country and shines a national spotlight on one of Louisiana's most beloved waterways.
The 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards recognize the best in travel and tourism through a two-part process: a panel of expert nominators selects the initial contenders, and the public then votes to determine the final rankings. Earning the No. 2 spot nationwide reflects both the loyalty of Louisiana River Adventures' guests and the natural beauty of the river they float.
USA TODAY 10Best highlighted the Bogue Chitto for its tea-colored water, shaded forests, and wide white sandbars — the same features that draw families, students, and outdoor enthusiasts back season after season. Guests can choose two- or four-hour floats, stopping to picnic, swim, and relax on the sandy beaches that line the route.
"We felt so honored to have been chosen as one of USA TODAY's best river tubing companies," said owners Ragan and Haley Bonnette. "This recognition belongs to our guests and our crew. We've always believed we have the best stretch of the Bogue Chitto River, the friendliest staff, and the most fun on the water — and it means the world to see that celebrated on a national stage."
Located about one hour north of New Orleans, Louisiana River Adventures offers tubing, kayaking, along with fishing, camping, and guided outdoor experiences. Every trip includes a shuttle and life vests, and no reservation is required during the regular season. On-site supplies — from snacks and drinks to sunblock, water shoes, and dry boxes — make it easy for visitors to spend the day on the river.
Under the ownership of Ragan and Haley Bonnette, Louisiana River Adventures has become one of the region's premier river recreation destinations, welcoming families, students, and adventurers to the Bogue Chitto season after season.
Louisiana River Adventures is open seven days a week during the season, April 1 through September 1. To plan a trip, view rates, or purchase tickets in advance, visit www.louisianariveradventures.com or call (985) 795-2004.
About Louisiana River Adventures
Louisiana River Adventures is a family-owned outdoor recreation company owned by Ragan and Haley Bonnette, located at 12409 Camp Rd., Franklinton, LA 70438, on the scenic Bogue Chitto River. The company offers tubing, kayaking, fishing, and camping roughly one hour north of New Orleans. In 2026, Louisiana River Adventures was ranked No. 2 Best River Tubing Company in the United States by the USA TODAY 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards.
Media Contact
Haley Bonnette, Louisiana River Adventures
Phone: (985) 795-2004
Email: louisianariveradventures@gmail.com
Website: www.louisianariveradventures.com
Louisiana River Adventures, the family-owned tubing and kayaking outfitter on the banks of the Bogue Chitto River, has been ranked the No. 2 Best River Tubing Company in the United States in the 2026 USA TODAY 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards. The honor places the Franklinton business among the top tubing destinations in the country and shines a national spotlight on one of Louisiana's most beloved waterways.
The 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards recognize the best in travel and tourism through a two-part process: a panel of expert nominators selects the initial contenders, and the public then votes to determine the final rankings. Earning the No. 2 spot nationwide reflects both the loyalty of Louisiana River Adventures' guests and the natural beauty of the river they float.
USA TODAY 10Best highlighted the Bogue Chitto for its tea-colored water, shaded forests, and wide white sandbars — the same features that draw families, students, and outdoor enthusiasts back season after season. Guests can choose two- or four-hour floats, stopping to picnic, swim, and relax on the sandy beaches that line the route.
"We felt so honored to have been chosen as one of USA TODAY's best river tubing companies," said owners Ragan and Haley Bonnette. "This recognition belongs to our guests and our crew. We've always believed we have the best stretch of the Bogue Chitto River, the friendliest staff, and the most fun on the water — and it means the world to see that celebrated on a national stage."
Located about one hour north of New Orleans, Louisiana River Adventures offers tubing, kayaking, along with fishing, camping, and guided outdoor experiences. Every trip includes a shuttle and life vests, and no reservation is required during the regular season. On-site supplies — from snacks and drinks to sunblock, water shoes, and dry boxes — make it easy for visitors to spend the day on the river.
Under the ownership of Ragan and Haley Bonnette, Louisiana River Adventures has become one of the region's premier river recreation destinations, welcoming families, students, and adventurers to the Bogue Chitto season after season.
Louisiana River Adventures is open seven days a week during the season, April 1 through September 1. To plan a trip, view rates, or purchase tickets in advance, visit www.louisianariveradventures.com or call (985) 795-2004.
About Louisiana River Adventures
Louisiana River Adventures is a family-owned outdoor recreation company owned by Ragan and Haley Bonnette, located at 12409 Camp Rd., Franklinton, LA 70438, on the scenic Bogue Chitto River. The company offers tubing, kayaking, fishing, and camping roughly one hour north of New Orleans. In 2026, Louisiana River Adventures was ranked No. 2 Best River Tubing Company in the United States by the USA TODAY 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards.
Media Contact
Haley Bonnette, Louisiana River Adventures
Phone: (985) 795-2004
Email: louisianariveradventures@gmail.com
Website: www.louisianariveradventures.com
Contact
Bonnette Auction CompanyContact
Barbara Bonnette
318-443-6614
www.bonnetteauctions.com
Barbara Bonnette
318-443-6614
www.bonnetteauctions.com
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