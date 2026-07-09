SottoPelle® Recognizes Dr. Raza Hashmi, MD, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and His Quality Care for His Patients
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series," showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Memphis, TN, July 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Raza Hashmi, MD, is a board-certified Rheumatologist with additional board certifications in internal medicine and geriatric medicine. Dr. Raza Hashmi, MD, is the founder and treating physician at Memphis Arthritis & Rheumatology Clinic, where he has been providing personalized, comprehensive care since 2017.
Dr. Raza Hashmi, MD, earned his medical degree from King Edward Medical College in Lahore, Pakistan, and completed his internal medicine residency at Weiss Memorial Hospital in Chicago. He went on to complete fellowship training in geriatric medicine at the University of Illinois at Chicago and rheumatology at the University of Louisville, giving him deep expertise in treating arthritis, autoimmune diseases, and complex chronic conditions, especially in older adults.
Before entering private practice, Dr. Raza Hashmi, MD, worked for several years as a hospitalist, caring for patients in the inpatient setting. This background allows him to take a whole-person approach and coordinate closely with primary care physicians and specialists.
Dr. Raza Hashmi, MD, is a Fellow of the American College of Rheumatology and a member of the Tennessee Rheumatologic Society. He remains actively engaged in continuing medical education and clinical research to provide the most up to date care.
Outside of medicine, Dr. Raza Hashmi, MD, enjoys spending time with family, reading, traveling, and staying active. He is also an active community volunteer. Patients value his calm, approachable manner and his commitment to listening, education, and shared decision-making.
Dr. Raza Hashmi, MD, has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since January 2026, and is looking forward to promoting wellness to patients in his community.
To view additional information about Dr. Raza Hashmi, MD, or to contact the office, please visit his SottoPelle® directory listing: www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/sottopelle-trained-provider-memphis-tennessee-raza-hashmi-md/
Provider Information:
Dr. Raza Hashmi, MD
Memphis Arthritis & Rheumatology Clinic
6799 Great Oaks Road, Memphis, Tennessee 38138
(901) 259-0090
www.medicalofmemphis.com
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy, headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained provider, visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com.
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short-term symptom relief, but it does not achieve long term, sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical Hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
Email: response@sphrt.com
Phone: (323) 986-5100
Dr. Raza Hashmi, MD, earned his medical degree from King Edward Medical College in Lahore, Pakistan, and completed his internal medicine residency at Weiss Memorial Hospital in Chicago. He went on to complete fellowship training in geriatric medicine at the University of Illinois at Chicago and rheumatology at the University of Louisville, giving him deep expertise in treating arthritis, autoimmune diseases, and complex chronic conditions, especially in older adults.
Before entering private practice, Dr. Raza Hashmi, MD, worked for several years as a hospitalist, caring for patients in the inpatient setting. This background allows him to take a whole-person approach and coordinate closely with primary care physicians and specialists.
Dr. Raza Hashmi, MD, is a Fellow of the American College of Rheumatology and a member of the Tennessee Rheumatologic Society. He remains actively engaged in continuing medical education and clinical research to provide the most up to date care.
Outside of medicine, Dr. Raza Hashmi, MD, enjoys spending time with family, reading, traveling, and staying active. He is also an active community volunteer. Patients value his calm, approachable manner and his commitment to listening, education, and shared decision-making.
Dr. Raza Hashmi, MD, has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since January 2026, and is looking forward to promoting wellness to patients in his community.
To view additional information about Dr. Raza Hashmi, MD, or to contact the office, please visit his SottoPelle® directory listing: www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/sottopelle-trained-provider-memphis-tennessee-raza-hashmi-md/
Provider Information:
Dr. Raza Hashmi, MD
Memphis Arthritis & Rheumatology Clinic
6799 Great Oaks Road, Memphis, Tennessee 38138
(901) 259-0090
www.medicalofmemphis.com
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy, headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained provider, visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com.
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short-term symptom relief, but it does not achieve long term, sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical Hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
Email: response@sphrt.com
Phone: (323) 986-5100
Contact
SottoPelle TherapyContact
CarolAnn Tutera
323-986-5100
SottoPelleTherapy.com
CarolAnn Tutera
323-986-5100
SottoPelleTherapy.com
Categories