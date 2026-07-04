Longleaf Bee Cave to Become Avanti Senior Living at Bee Cave Under New Management
Bee Cave, TX, July 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Longleaf Bee Cave, an assisted living and memory care community serving Bee Cave, Lakeway, and the greater Austin area, will begin a new chapter under the management of Avanti Senior Living effective July 1, 2026. The community will be known as Avanti Senior Living at Bee Cave.
Avanti Senior Living is a Texas-based senior living company with a long history of developing and managing distinctive assisted living and memory care communities. With leadership based in Texas and a strong regional presence, Avanti brings local accessibility, experienced operational support, and a thoughtful approach to senior living that reflects the needs of residents, families, and team members.
“Bee Cave is a special community, and we are honored to be part of its next chapter,” said Lori Alford, CEO of Avanti Senior Living. “Residents and families can expect the familiar team members, daily routines, and commitment to care they know, with the added strength of Avanti’s Texas-based leadership and operating model.”
Avanti’s leadership team will be actively present and engaged throughout the transition. The current community team will remain in place, providing continuity for residents, families, and associates. Avanti’s priority is to ensure the transition is smooth, thoughtful, and centered on the people who live and work in the community every day.
Avanti communities are designed around the belief that senior living should be vibrant, purposeful, and deeply personal. Through its Life Design approach, Avanti creates daily experiences that support longevity, brain health, purpose, personal growth, connection, and contribution. That approach comes to life in the daily resident experience.
For more information, please contact: John Hairgrove, Executive Director at 512-877-5323
About Avanti Senior Living
Avanti Senior Living is a Texas-based senior living company specializing in assisted living and memory care communities. With a focus on hospitality, wellness, innovation, cognitive support, and personalized care. Avanti creates communities designed to help residents live with connection, purpose, dignity, and confidence.
Avanti Senior Living is a Texas-based senior living company with a long history of developing and managing distinctive assisted living and memory care communities. With leadership based in Texas and a strong regional presence, Avanti brings local accessibility, experienced operational support, and a thoughtful approach to senior living that reflects the needs of residents, families, and team members.
“Bee Cave is a special community, and we are honored to be part of its next chapter,” said Lori Alford, CEO of Avanti Senior Living. “Residents and families can expect the familiar team members, daily routines, and commitment to care they know, with the added strength of Avanti’s Texas-based leadership and operating model.”
Avanti’s leadership team will be actively present and engaged throughout the transition. The current community team will remain in place, providing continuity for residents, families, and associates. Avanti’s priority is to ensure the transition is smooth, thoughtful, and centered on the people who live and work in the community every day.
Avanti communities are designed around the belief that senior living should be vibrant, purposeful, and deeply personal. Through its Life Design approach, Avanti creates daily experiences that support longevity, brain health, purpose, personal growth, connection, and contribution. That approach comes to life in the daily resident experience.
For more information, please contact: John Hairgrove, Executive Director at 512-877-5323
About Avanti Senior Living
Avanti Senior Living is a Texas-based senior living company specializing in assisted living and memory care communities. With a focus on hospitality, wellness, innovation, cognitive support, and personalized care. Avanti creates communities designed to help residents live with connection, purpose, dignity, and confidence.
Contact
Avanti Senior Living at Bee CaveContact
John Hairgrove
512-877-5323
https://beecave.avanti-sl.com/
John Hairgrove
512-877-5323
https://beecave.avanti-sl.com/
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