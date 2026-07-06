JOYELY to Bring Its Signature Chair of JOY Experience to SEICon III in Las Vegas

JOYELY, known for its signature Chair of JOY® interview series, announced a partnership with SEICon III (Sports & Entertainment Innovation Conference), taking place July 7–9, 2026, at the Bellagio in Las Vegas. JOYELY will integrate its Chair of JOY Experience across key venues, including the Studio IX Women's Collective, facilitating candid conversations with executives, athletes, and innovators.