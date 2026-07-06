JOYELY to Bring Its Signature Chair of JOY Experience to SEICon III in Las Vegas
JOYELY, known for its signature Chair of JOY® interview series, announced a partnership with SEICon III (Sports & Entertainment Innovation Conference), taking place July 7–9, 2026, at the Bellagio in Las Vegas. JOYELY will integrate its Chair of JOY Experience across key venues, including the Studio IX Women's Collective, facilitating candid conversations with executives, athletes, and innovators.
Las Vegas, NV, July 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Strategic collaboration will showcase authentic conversations, leadership storytelling, and the future of sports, entertainment, and innovation.
JOYELY is pleased to announce a collaborative partnership with SEICon III (Sports & Entertainment Innovation Conference), taking place July 7–9, 2026, at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.
Recognized for creating meaningful conversations through its signature Yellow Chair interview series, JOYELY will bring its celebrated storytelling platform to one of the industry's premier gatherings of executives, athletes, entrepreneurs, investors, creators, educators, healthcare leaders, and innovators.
Throughout the conference, JOYELY's iconic Chair of JOY Experience will be thoughtfully integrated across several featured environments, including the Studio IX Women's Collective, the Lee Steinberg Health & Wellness Pavilion, the Creator Studio Expo, networking receptions, and select evening celebrations. These activations will create opportunities for authentic conversations highlighting leadership, innovation, wellness, entrepreneurship, and the people shaping the future of sport and entertainment.
In addition to on-site interviews, JOYELY's production team will capture executive perspectives, creator stories, community testimonials, podcast content, and short-form social media features designed to extend the impact of the conference well beyond the event itself.
“JOYELY was founded on the belief that meaningful conversations have the power to inspire people, build community, and elevate important voices,” said Sheryl Lynn, Founder of JOYELY. “SEICon provides an extraordinary platform where leaders from across sports, entertainment, innovation, education, and healthcare come together with a shared purpose. We are excited to capture the stories, relationships, and moments that make this community so unique.”
As part of the collaboration, JOYELY and SEICon will work together on coordinated media initiatives, digital storytelling, and community engagement designed to expand the reach of both organizations while celebrating the people driving positive change throughout their industries.
“From our very first conversations with the JOYELY team, we recognized a shared commitment to celebrating authentic leadership, meaningful relationships, and the power of storytelling,” said Shawn Garrity, Executive Producer of SEICon and CEO of Circle. “We have tremendous respect and admiration for the important work JOYELY is doing to elevate inspiring voices and create conversations that matter. Their mission aligns naturally with SEICon’s commitment to celebrating excellence across sports, entertainment, and innovation while supporting the next generation of leaders and visionaries who will shape our industries for years to come. We are honored to welcome JOYELY to the SEICon community.”
Attendees can expect to see the JOYELY Chair of JOY become a gathering place for candid conversations, executive insights, and memorable moments throughout the conference, providing participants with opportunities to share their personal journeys while creating content that will continue inspiring audiences long after SEICon concludes.
JOYELY's community, partners, and supporters are also invited to attend SEICon III through an exclusive preferred registration opportunity using the promotional code SEICONFRIEND, reducing the standard conference registration from $699 to $499.
Together, JOYELY and SEICon look forward to creating an experience centered on collaboration, leadership, innovation, and the transformative power of authentic human connection.
About JOYELY
JOYELY® is an emotional intelligence development company that helps leaders, teams, and organizations build the practical human skills — emotional intelligence, communication, adaptability, and resilience — that drive performance in a changing workforce. Founded by Sheryl Lynn, JOYELY's methodology is grounded in neuroscience and nearly a decade of clinical research, translating complex science into tools people can use in real moments, real decisions, and real leadership challenges. Through offerings including executive coaching, enterprise leadership programs, and its signature Chair of JOY® Experience — a four-step practice known as Sit. Breathe. Think. Feel.™ — JOYELY works with organizations, executives, healthcare and clinical settings, coaches, and families to make emotional intelligence a measurable, lasting advantage. Learn more at joyely.com.
About Chair of JOY, Inc.
Chair of JOY, Inc. is JOYELY's affiliated nonprofit organization, operated exclusively for charitable and educational purposes. Chair of JOY provides global support services that help individuals and families build emotional regulation skills that strengthen mental health, resilience, and connection, with programs focused on family-owned businesses, veterans, and seniors. Its mission is to create emotional safety, steady presence, and sustainable well-being across all stages of life, extending the Chair of JOY® Experience via YELLOW Chairs, painted by volunteers and distributed beyond the corporate setting and into communities that need it most.
About SEICon
SEICon (Sports & Entertainment Innovation Conference) is an annual gathering of leaders from sports, entertainment, technology, investment, healthcare, media, hospitality, higher education, and public policy. Held at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, SEICon serves as a platform for collaboration, innovation, and relationship-building among organizations and individuals shaping the future of global sport and entertainment.
sei-con.org/
JOYELY is pleased to announce a collaborative partnership with SEICon III (Sports & Entertainment Innovation Conference), taking place July 7–9, 2026, at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.
Recognized for creating meaningful conversations through its signature Yellow Chair interview series, JOYELY will bring its celebrated storytelling platform to one of the industry's premier gatherings of executives, athletes, entrepreneurs, investors, creators, educators, healthcare leaders, and innovators.
Throughout the conference, JOYELY's iconic Chair of JOY Experience will be thoughtfully integrated across several featured environments, including the Studio IX Women's Collective, the Lee Steinberg Health & Wellness Pavilion, the Creator Studio Expo, networking receptions, and select evening celebrations. These activations will create opportunities for authentic conversations highlighting leadership, innovation, wellness, entrepreneurship, and the people shaping the future of sport and entertainment.
In addition to on-site interviews, JOYELY's production team will capture executive perspectives, creator stories, community testimonials, podcast content, and short-form social media features designed to extend the impact of the conference well beyond the event itself.
“JOYELY was founded on the belief that meaningful conversations have the power to inspire people, build community, and elevate important voices,” said Sheryl Lynn, Founder of JOYELY. “SEICon provides an extraordinary platform where leaders from across sports, entertainment, innovation, education, and healthcare come together with a shared purpose. We are excited to capture the stories, relationships, and moments that make this community so unique.”
As part of the collaboration, JOYELY and SEICon will work together on coordinated media initiatives, digital storytelling, and community engagement designed to expand the reach of both organizations while celebrating the people driving positive change throughout their industries.
“From our very first conversations with the JOYELY team, we recognized a shared commitment to celebrating authentic leadership, meaningful relationships, and the power of storytelling,” said Shawn Garrity, Executive Producer of SEICon and CEO of Circle. “We have tremendous respect and admiration for the important work JOYELY is doing to elevate inspiring voices and create conversations that matter. Their mission aligns naturally with SEICon’s commitment to celebrating excellence across sports, entertainment, and innovation while supporting the next generation of leaders and visionaries who will shape our industries for years to come. We are honored to welcome JOYELY to the SEICon community.”
Attendees can expect to see the JOYELY Chair of JOY become a gathering place for candid conversations, executive insights, and memorable moments throughout the conference, providing participants with opportunities to share their personal journeys while creating content that will continue inspiring audiences long after SEICon concludes.
JOYELY's community, partners, and supporters are also invited to attend SEICon III through an exclusive preferred registration opportunity using the promotional code SEICONFRIEND, reducing the standard conference registration from $699 to $499.
Together, JOYELY and SEICon look forward to creating an experience centered on collaboration, leadership, innovation, and the transformative power of authentic human connection.
About JOYELY
JOYELY® is an emotional intelligence development company that helps leaders, teams, and organizations build the practical human skills — emotional intelligence, communication, adaptability, and resilience — that drive performance in a changing workforce. Founded by Sheryl Lynn, JOYELY's methodology is grounded in neuroscience and nearly a decade of clinical research, translating complex science into tools people can use in real moments, real decisions, and real leadership challenges. Through offerings including executive coaching, enterprise leadership programs, and its signature Chair of JOY® Experience — a four-step practice known as Sit. Breathe. Think. Feel.™ — JOYELY works with organizations, executives, healthcare and clinical settings, coaches, and families to make emotional intelligence a measurable, lasting advantage. Learn more at joyely.com.
About Chair of JOY, Inc.
Chair of JOY, Inc. is JOYELY's affiliated nonprofit organization, operated exclusively for charitable and educational purposes. Chair of JOY provides global support services that help individuals and families build emotional regulation skills that strengthen mental health, resilience, and connection, with programs focused on family-owned businesses, veterans, and seniors. Its mission is to create emotional safety, steady presence, and sustainable well-being across all stages of life, extending the Chair of JOY® Experience via YELLOW Chairs, painted by volunteers and distributed beyond the corporate setting and into communities that need it most.
About SEICon
SEICon (Sports & Entertainment Innovation Conference) is an annual gathering of leaders from sports, entertainment, technology, investment, healthcare, media, hospitality, higher education, and public policy. Held at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, SEICon serves as a platform for collaboration, innovation, and relationship-building among organizations and individuals shaping the future of global sport and entertainment.
sei-con.org/
Contact
JOYELY, LLCContact
Sheryl Lynn
949-303-5219
joyely.com/
Sheryl Lynn
949-303-5219
joyely.com/
Multimedia
Chair of JOY - Mental Health Solution
Burnout to Relief: A woman finds a quiet moment in the Chair of JOY, pausing to breathe and release the weight of the day, a small act of self-care amid a demanding pace."
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