Tampa's Flamingo Homes Announces $150 Million Expansion, New Communities in Pasco and Polk Counties
Tampa, FL, July 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Flamingo Homes, a Tampa-based, family-owned homebuilder, announced today that it has secured a major institutional capital partnership to fund a $150 million expansion over the next three years. The Tampa builder, founded in 2019, currently builds homes in Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Sarasota. The new capital will support two flagship communities already coming out of the ground in Central Florida and expansion into new markets, including Destin, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Greenville, South Carolina. Flamingo Homes now controls more than 800 lots across the Southeast. The company's two flagship Florida communities are: Rolling Hills — a 264-home community in Dade City, Pasco County. The sales center is scheduled to open in mid-2027. Lake Juliana — a 240-home master-planned community on the shores of Lake Juliana in Auburndale, Polk County, with direct water access and lakefront amenities. Flamingo Homes President Michael Lerman said the company is expanding as a deliberate response to consolidation in the homebuilding industry, where large publicly traded companies now build roughly half of all new homes in America. "We made this aggressive move to protect homeownership," Lerman said. "My goal is to bring the personal touch back to production building. We are committed to delivering a quality product, in good locations, at a fair price. We are a family business, and we intend to keep it that way for a long time."
Lerman confirmed he retains full operational control of the company. He also plans to break ground on his own home in Rolling Hills in the second quarter of 2027, continuing a longstanding personal practice of living in every neighborhood he has developed. Founded in 2019 and based in Tampa, Flamingo Homes is a family-owned residential builder currently building in Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Sarasota, with communities under development at Rolling Hills in Dade City and Lake Juliana in Auburndale. For more information, visit flamingohomes.com.
Lerman confirmed he retains full operational control of the company. He also plans to break ground on his own home in Rolling Hills in the second quarter of 2027, continuing a longstanding personal practice of living in every neighborhood he has developed. Founded in 2019 and based in Tampa, Flamingo Homes is a family-owned residential builder currently building in Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Sarasota, with communities under development at Rolling Hills in Dade City and Lake Juliana in Auburndale. For more information, visit flamingohomes.com.
Contact
Flamingo HomesContact
Natalie Cruz
813-523-0868
www.flamingohomes.com
Natalie Cruz
813-523-0868
www.flamingohomes.com
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