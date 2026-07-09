Meet2Trip: The New Platform for Cruise Passengers to Find Fellow Travelers for Shared Shore Excursions
Bergen, Germany, July 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Two cruise passengers stood on the dock, searching for other travelers to share a taxi tour, but found no one heading the same way. That experience led to the creation of Meet2Trip, an online platform that helps cruise passengers worldwide arrange shared shore excursions.
The Problem
Shore excursions booked through cruise lines are convenient but typically cost significantly more than visiting the same sights independently. As a result, many passengers choose to explore on their own — by taxi, rental car, or public transport. Sharing a ride, a guide, or a rental car with other passengers is often the most cost-effective option, but coordinating this in practice can be difficult. Facebook groups tend to be cluttered, cruise forums are not designed for spontaneous coordination, and finding passengers heading to the same port on the same day is largely a matter of chance.
The Solution
Meet2Trip (www.meet2trip.com) was developed to address this coordination gap. The platform connects passengers interested in sharing an excursion at the same port on the same day. Users can:
* Post excursion plans for any cruise port worldwide
* Search for excursions posted by other passengers, filtered by port and date
* Coordinate shared taxis, guides, or rental cars to share costs
* Arrange these plans in advance, before the ship departs
The platform charges no fees and offers no paid tiers. It operates independently of any cruise line and is open to passengers on any itinerary.
The Problem
Shore excursions booked through cruise lines are convenient but typically cost significantly more than visiting the same sights independently. As a result, many passengers choose to explore on their own — by taxi, rental car, or public transport. Sharing a ride, a guide, or a rental car with other passengers is often the most cost-effective option, but coordinating this in practice can be difficult. Facebook groups tend to be cluttered, cruise forums are not designed for spontaneous coordination, and finding passengers heading to the same port on the same day is largely a matter of chance.
The Solution
Meet2Trip (www.meet2trip.com) was developed to address this coordination gap. The platform connects passengers interested in sharing an excursion at the same port on the same day. Users can:
* Post excursion plans for any cruise port worldwide
* Search for excursions posted by other passengers, filtered by port and date
* Coordinate shared taxis, guides, or rental cars to share costs
* Arrange these plans in advance, before the ship departs
The platform charges no fees and offers no paid tiers. It operates independently of any cruise line and is open to passengers on any itinerary.
Contact
Meet2TripContact
Christian Reischl
press@meet2trip.com
https://www.meet2trip.com
Christian Reischl
press@meet2trip.com
https://www.meet2trip.com
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