OrangeBag Now Serves All of Houston and Surrounding Areas with Commercial Laundry and Linen Service
OrangeBag has expanded its commercial laundry and linen service to cover all of Greater Houston. Businesses from Downtown and the Galleria to Sugar Land, The Woodlands, Katy, and Pearland can now schedule pickup and delivery for hotels, gyms, spas, medical offices, and short-term rentals. The program offers guaranteed counts, documented pricing, and contract terms under three years.
Houston, TX, July 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- OrangeBag, a commercial laundry and linen service for businesses, today announced that it now serves companies across all of Houston and the surrounding metro area. The expanded coverage brings OrangeBag's pickup and delivery programs to hotels, gyms and fitness studios, spas and wellness centers, medical and dental offices, and short-term rental operators from Downtown, the Galleria, the Medical Center, and the Energy Corridor out to Sugar Land, The Woodlands, Katy, and Pearland.
OrangeBag manages commercial laundry and linen programs so a business can hand off pickup, laundering, and resupply on a set schedule instead of running loads in-house. Houston accounts get reliable pickup and delivery, guaranteed linen and towel counts, pricing documented in writing, and flexible contract terms under three years with trial options, rather than the long multi-year lock-ins common across the industry.
"Houston businesses move fast, and running laundry in-house slows them down," said Ayad Mirjan, founder of OrangeBag. "We built OrangeBag to take that off their plate. Now we can do it across the entire Houston area, on time and on a schedule they can count on."
The expansion gives Greater Houston operators a single vendor for towel service, linen service, and uniform programs across multiple locations. Hotels get resort-grade finishing and peak-event capacity, gyms and studios keep towels stocked through busy hours, spas get soft-touch handling for robes and treatment linens, medical and dental offices get documented handling, and short-term rental hosts get multi-property routing with per-unit tagging for back-to-back bookings.
Businesses across Houston can request a quote and confirm coverage for their address at www.orangebag.co/houston-commercial-laundry.
About OrangeBag
OrangeBag is a commercial laundry and linen service for hotels, spas, gyms, medical and dental offices, and short-term rentals. Founded in Los Angeles and recognized as a Small Business of the Year and by the Mayor of Los Angeles, the company serves businesses across California, Washington DC, Texas, and Georgia with reliable pickup and delivery, guaranteed counts, documented pricing, and contract terms under three years. Learn more at orangebag.co.
OrangeBag manages commercial laundry and linen programs so a business can hand off pickup, laundering, and resupply on a set schedule instead of running loads in-house. Houston accounts get reliable pickup and delivery, guaranteed linen and towel counts, pricing documented in writing, and flexible contract terms under three years with trial options, rather than the long multi-year lock-ins common across the industry.
"Houston businesses move fast, and running laundry in-house slows them down," said Ayad Mirjan, founder of OrangeBag. "We built OrangeBag to take that off their plate. Now we can do it across the entire Houston area, on time and on a schedule they can count on."
The expansion gives Greater Houston operators a single vendor for towel service, linen service, and uniform programs across multiple locations. Hotels get resort-grade finishing and peak-event capacity, gyms and studios keep towels stocked through busy hours, spas get soft-touch handling for robes and treatment linens, medical and dental offices get documented handling, and short-term rental hosts get multi-property routing with per-unit tagging for back-to-back bookings.
Businesses across Houston can request a quote and confirm coverage for their address at www.orangebag.co/houston-commercial-laundry.
About OrangeBag
OrangeBag is a commercial laundry and linen service for hotels, spas, gyms, medical and dental offices, and short-term rentals. Founded in Los Angeles and recognized as a Small Business of the Year and by the Mayor of Los Angeles, the company serves businesses across California, Washington DC, Texas, and Georgia with reliable pickup and delivery, guaranteed counts, documented pricing, and contract terms under three years. Learn more at orangebag.co.
Contact
OrangeBagContact
Ayad Mirjan
(866) 973-5666
orangebag.co
Ayad Mirjan
(866) 973-5666
orangebag.co
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