Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Recognizes New Members
Farmingdale, NY, July 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide of Farmingdale, New York is proud to recognize their newest members who will be included in the online directory for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed.
About New Members
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is pleased to introduce their newest members who are now part of the Strathmore Worldwide Directory and online website:
Jan S. Iwanczyk--Physics, Education
Joel A. Fremion--Art
Janice Barnett Basham--Healthcare
Carl G. Dinello--Construction
Sam Hirbod--Real Estate
Thomas Elliot Vukodinovich--Dental - Healthcare
Jerry T. Howerton--Construction. Property management
Amanda Marie Saye--Acoustic Ceilings
Jamie A. Ferguson--Utilities
Frank M. Coletto--Plastics Manufacturing
Frederick L. Cadden--Oil and gas
Joseph G. Severs--Elder residential care
Brandon L. Baum--Auto
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online directory where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
About New Members
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is pleased to introduce their newest members who are now part of the Strathmore Worldwide Directory and online website:
Jan S. Iwanczyk--Physics, Education
Joel A. Fremion--Art
Janice Barnett Basham--Healthcare
Carl G. Dinello--Construction
Sam Hirbod--Real Estate
Thomas Elliot Vukodinovich--Dental - Healthcare
Jerry T. Howerton--Construction. Property management
Amanda Marie Saye--Acoustic Ceilings
Jamie A. Ferguson--Utilities
Frank M. Coletto--Plastics Manufacturing
Frederick L. Cadden--Oil and gas
Joseph G. Severs--Elder residential care
Brandon L. Baum--Auto
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online directory where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
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