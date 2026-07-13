Elk Grove Foot & Ankle Clinic Opens Aug. 1 in Historic Old Town; Bringing Specialized Medical Foot Care and Same-Day Appointments to the Community
Elk Grove Foot and Ankle Clinic announces its grand opening on Aug. 1, 2026, at 9075 Elk Grove Blvd., Suite 220A, in Old Town Elk Grove. Founded by Dr. Christina Garvin, AACFAS, the practice brings specialized medical foot care and a patient-first model to the community. The clinic offers comprehensive conservative care, streamlined digital check-ins, and convenient same-day appointments.
Elk Grove, CA, July 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Elk Grove Foot and Ankle Clinic (EGFAAC) is proud to announce the official grand opening of its brand-new, modern podiatry practice on August 1, 2026. Located in a beautifully restored historic building in the heart of Old Town Elk Grove, the clinic is dedicated to providing compassionate, comprehensive, and expert lower-extremity medical care to residents of Elk Grove and the surrounding Sacramento area.
Founded by Dr. Christina Garvin, a dedicated local physician, the practice focuses on delivering highly personalized treatments in a welcoming and accessible environment. Dr. Garvin specializes in a wide spectrum of podiatric medicine, ranging from fast, gentle treatments for painful ingrown toenails and plantar fasciitis to complex diabetic foot evaluations and preventative care.
"Our goal is to build a practice where patients truly feel heard, supported, and excellently cared for from the moment they walk through our doors," said Dr. Christina Garvin. "We chose to establish our clinic in Old Town Elk Grove because we love this tight-knit community, and we want to make high-quality, specialized podiatry care as accessible and stress-free as possible for our neighbors."
To meet the demands of busy modern schedules, Elk Grove Foot and Ankle Clinic is introducing a patient-first model that prioritizes efficiency without sacrificing quality of care. The clinic features streamlined digital check-ins and offers convenient, flexible scheduling, including same-day appointments for acute or painful foot and ankle conditions.
The community is invited to explore the new clinic space, meet Dr. Garvin and the staff, and celebrate this new addition to the Old Town business district.
To learn more about the practice, view accepted insurance providers, or schedule an appointment, please visit the official website at https://www.elkgrovefootandankleclinic.com/ or call the clinic directly at 916-520-9125.
About Elk Grove Foot and Ankle Clinic
Elk Grove Foot and Ankle Clinic is a premier podiatric medical practice located in Elk Grove, California. Combining advanced medical technology with a patient-centered philosophy, the clinic diagnoses and treats a full range of foot, heel, and ankle conditions for patients of all ages.
Founded by Dr. Christina Garvin, a dedicated local physician, the practice focuses on delivering highly personalized treatments in a welcoming and accessible environment. Dr. Garvin specializes in a wide spectrum of podiatric medicine, ranging from fast, gentle treatments for painful ingrown toenails and plantar fasciitis to complex diabetic foot evaluations and preventative care.
"Our goal is to build a practice where patients truly feel heard, supported, and excellently cared for from the moment they walk through our doors," said Dr. Christina Garvin. "We chose to establish our clinic in Old Town Elk Grove because we love this tight-knit community, and we want to make high-quality, specialized podiatry care as accessible and stress-free as possible for our neighbors."
To meet the demands of busy modern schedules, Elk Grove Foot and Ankle Clinic is introducing a patient-first model that prioritizes efficiency without sacrificing quality of care. The clinic features streamlined digital check-ins and offers convenient, flexible scheduling, including same-day appointments for acute or painful foot and ankle conditions.
The community is invited to explore the new clinic space, meet Dr. Garvin and the staff, and celebrate this new addition to the Old Town business district.
To learn more about the practice, view accepted insurance providers, or schedule an appointment, please visit the official website at https://www.elkgrovefootandankleclinic.com/ or call the clinic directly at 916-520-9125.
About Elk Grove Foot and Ankle Clinic
Elk Grove Foot and Ankle Clinic is a premier podiatric medical practice located in Elk Grove, California. Combining advanced medical technology with a patient-centered philosophy, the clinic diagnoses and treats a full range of foot, heel, and ankle conditions for patients of all ages.
Contact
Elk Grove Foot and Ankle ClinicContact
Dr. Christina Garvin
916-520-9125
https://www.elkgrovefootandankleclinic.com/
Dr. Christina Garvin
916-520-9125
https://www.elkgrovefootandankleclinic.com/
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