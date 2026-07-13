Elk Grove Foot & Ankle Clinic Opens Aug. 1 in Historic Old Town; Bringing Specialized Medical Foot Care and Same-Day Appointments to the Community

Elk Grove Foot and Ankle Clinic announces its grand opening on Aug. 1, 2026, at 9075 Elk Grove Blvd., Suite 220A, in Old Town Elk Grove. Founded by Dr. Christina Garvin, AACFAS, the practice brings specialized medical foot care and a patient-first model to the community. The clinic offers comprehensive conservative care, streamlined digital check-ins, and convenient same-day appointments.