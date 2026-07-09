Advanced Box-Type Substation Solutions for Reliable Power Distribution Worldwide
Xi'an, China, July 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd., a professional manufacturer of electrical power equipment, has announced the availability of its advanced Box-Type Substation solutions, designed to provide safe, efficient, and reliable power distribution for industrial, commercial, renewable energy, and utility applications worldwide.
As global demand for stable electricity infrastructure continues to grow, compact and intelligent power distribution solutions have become increasingly important. The company’s Box-Type Substations integrate transformers, medium voltage switchgear, low voltage switchgear, and related electrical components into a compact, factory-assembled unit, providing customers with a convenient and efficient power solution.
Compact Design with High Reliability
The Box-Type Substation features a modular structure that enables fast transportation, simple installation, and reduced construction time. Compared with traditional substations, the prefabricated design significantly improves project efficiency while reducing installation costs.
Manufactured in the company’s own production facility, each substation undergoes strict quality control and comprehensive testing procedures to ensure reliable performance under different operating conditions.
Wide Range of Applications
The company’s Box-Type Substations are widely used in:
Industrial power distribution projects
Solar and wind energy systems
Commercial buildings and infrastructure
Mining and remote area power supply
Urban power grid upgrades
Temporary and emergency power applications
With flexible configurations and customized solutions, the substations can meet different voltage levels, capacity requirements, and project specifications.
Built According to International Standards
Committed to providing reliable electrical equipment for global markets, Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd. follows strict manufacturing procedures and quality management systems. Products are designed and tested according to international electrical standards, ensuring safety, durability, and stable operation.
With professional engineering capabilities, advanced manufacturing equipment, and experienced technical teams, the company provides complete solutions from product design and manufacturing to technical support.
Supporting Global Power Development
"Reliable power infrastructure is essential for economic development and industrial growth. Our Box-Type Substations are designed to help customers achieve safer, faster, and more efficient power distribution," the engineer of Sefon said.
As a trusted electrical equipment manufacturer, Sefon continues to expand its global cooperation network and provide high-quality power solutions for customers around the world.
As global demand for stable electricity infrastructure continues to grow, compact and intelligent power distribution solutions have become increasingly important. The company’s Box-Type Substations integrate transformers, medium voltage switchgear, low voltage switchgear, and related electrical components into a compact, factory-assembled unit, providing customers with a convenient and efficient power solution.
Compact Design with High Reliability
The Box-Type Substation features a modular structure that enables fast transportation, simple installation, and reduced construction time. Compared with traditional substations, the prefabricated design significantly improves project efficiency while reducing installation costs.
Manufactured in the company’s own production facility, each substation undergoes strict quality control and comprehensive testing procedures to ensure reliable performance under different operating conditions.
Wide Range of Applications
The company’s Box-Type Substations are widely used in:
Industrial power distribution projects
Solar and wind energy systems
Commercial buildings and infrastructure
Mining and remote area power supply
Urban power grid upgrades
Temporary and emergency power applications
With flexible configurations and customized solutions, the substations can meet different voltage levels, capacity requirements, and project specifications.
Built According to International Standards
Committed to providing reliable electrical equipment for global markets, Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd. follows strict manufacturing procedures and quality management systems. Products are designed and tested according to international electrical standards, ensuring safety, durability, and stable operation.
With professional engineering capabilities, advanced manufacturing equipment, and experienced technical teams, the company provides complete solutions from product design and manufacturing to technical support.
Supporting Global Power Development
"Reliable power infrastructure is essential for economic development and industrial growth. Our Box-Type Substations are designed to help customers achieve safer, faster, and more efficient power distribution," the engineer of Sefon said.
As a trusted electrical equipment manufacturer, Sefon continues to expand its global cooperation network and provide high-quality power solutions for customers around the world.
Contact
Emily LiContact
＋86 13289375755
＋86 13289375755
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