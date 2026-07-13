Novolyze Expands Workflow Automation Across Its Food Safety Intelligence Platform
New capabilities enable food manufacturers to automate execution, standardize processes, and accelerate corrective actions across Food Safety & Quality operations.
Washington, DC, July 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Novolyze today announced a major expansion of its Workflow Automation capabilities, enabling food manufacturers to digitize, standardize, and automate operational workflows across Food Safety & Quality (FSQ) programs.
While initially introduced within Sanitation Complete, the Workflow Engine now powers execution across multiple FSQ processes—including Environmental Monitoring, HACCP verification, audits, inspections, corrective actions (CAPA), process monitoring, and future applications built on the Novolyze platform.
Rather than simply digitizing records, the platform enables organizations to orchestrate how food safety work gets done.
"Food safety doesn't fail because organizations lack procedures. It fails because execution is inconsistent," said Novolyze CEO Karim-Franck Khinouche. "Our Workflow Automation capabilities help companies ensure the right work happens at the right time, by the right people, with complete visibility and accountability."
As food manufacturers continue replacing fragmented software with enterprise platforms, Novolyze provides a unified environment for executing and managing Food Safety & Quality operations.
The platform connects food safety programs, laboratory systems, equipment, ERP platforms such as SAP, and operational data into a single execution layer that enables organizations to:
Standardize processes across facilities
Reduce manual coordination
Improve compliance
Increase operational visibility
Accelerate corrective actions
Build the data foundation required for predictive analytics and AI-driven decision making.
About Novolyze
Novolyze is the Preventive Food Safety Intelligence Platform helping food and beverage manufacturers move beyond compliance toward proactive risk prevention.
As the execution and orchestration layer for Food Safety & Quality, the platform connects fragmented data, workflows, laboratories, equipment, and enterprise systems into a single source of operational intelligence. The result is earlier risk detection, faster decision-making, automated execution, and complete traceability across every facility.
Novolyze helps food manufacturers see the risks they cannot yet see, act before they become incidents, and prove they did. More than 20 of the world's top 100 food and beverage companies rely on Novolyze to strengthen food safety and operational excellence.
While initially introduced within Sanitation Complete, the Workflow Engine now powers execution across multiple FSQ processes—including Environmental Monitoring, HACCP verification, audits, inspections, corrective actions (CAPA), process monitoring, and future applications built on the Novolyze platform.
Rather than simply digitizing records, the platform enables organizations to orchestrate how food safety work gets done.
"Food safety doesn't fail because organizations lack procedures. It fails because execution is inconsistent," said Novolyze CEO Karim-Franck Khinouche. "Our Workflow Automation capabilities help companies ensure the right work happens at the right time, by the right people, with complete visibility and accountability."
As food manufacturers continue replacing fragmented software with enterprise platforms, Novolyze provides a unified environment for executing and managing Food Safety & Quality operations.
The platform connects food safety programs, laboratory systems, equipment, ERP platforms such as SAP, and operational data into a single execution layer that enables organizations to:
Standardize processes across facilities
Reduce manual coordination
Improve compliance
Increase operational visibility
Accelerate corrective actions
Build the data foundation required for predictive analytics and AI-driven decision making.
About Novolyze
Novolyze is the Preventive Food Safety Intelligence Platform helping food and beverage manufacturers move beyond compliance toward proactive risk prevention.
As the execution and orchestration layer for Food Safety & Quality, the platform connects fragmented data, workflows, laboratories, equipment, and enterprise systems into a single source of operational intelligence. The result is earlier risk detection, faster decision-making, automated execution, and complete traceability across every facility.
Novolyze helps food manufacturers see the risks they cannot yet see, act before they become incidents, and prove they did. More than 20 of the world's top 100 food and beverage companies rely on Novolyze to strengthen food safety and operational excellence.
Contact
NovolyzeContact
Virginie Glaenzer
718-902-5455
www.novolyze.com
Virginie Glaenzer
718-902-5455
www.novolyze.com
Categories