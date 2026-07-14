SottoPelle® Recognizes Abraham Kuranga, MD, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and His Quality Care for His Patients
SottoPelle® announces its "Featured Provider Series", showcasing various Providers who have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Wyoming, OH, July 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Abraham Kuranga, M.D. is a double board-certified physician specializing in internal medicine, pediatrics and aesthetics. Dr. Kuranga provides minimally invasive aesthetic procedures and services to those seeking to improve or enhance their overall appearance, confidence and/or health. Dr. Kuranga is also the medical director of A Touch of Energy Aesthetics and oversees all activities within the med spa, including practicing evidence based medicine, and keeping up-to-date with the latest technology and aesthetic treatment options. He can also serve as a primary care physician to fulfill your overall health needs.
Dr. Kuranga has over 10 years of experience in the medical field. He is a proud graduate of Ross University School of Medicine. From there he went on to complete his residency at East Carolina University in Greenville, North Carolina. After his residency, he was accepted as a fellow at Cincinnati Children's where he trained for several years before deciding he would be more fulfilled opening and managing his own practice. He has extensive experience working with complex patients ranging from infants to adults and fulfilling everyday needs to critically ill patients.
A Touch of Energy Aesthetics is where Dr. Kuranga feels most at home. After training with leading experts in the field of cosmetic surgery and minimally invasive procedures, he found a passion in aesthetics. He enjoys listening to patients' needs and then delivering a customized plan to help them achieve their goals. He provides multiple services including overseeing our weight loss program, hormone replacement therapy, and offering primary care.
As the medical director at A Touch of Energy Aesthetics, Dr. Kuranga is excited to lead our talented group of aesthetic providers to make you feel your best, inside and out.
To view additional information about Abraham Kuranga, MD, or to contact the office, please visit his SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/sottopelle-trained-provider-cincinnati-ohio-abraham-kuranga-md/
Provider Information:
Abraham Kuranga, MD
A Touch of Energy Aesthetics
1504 Springfield Pike, Wyoming, Ohio 45215
https://www.atouchofenergywellness.com/
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor, visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com.
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short-term relief of symptoms, but it does not achieve Long-term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
Email: response@sphrt.com
Phone: (323) 986-5100
Dr. Kuranga has over 10 years of experience in the medical field. He is a proud graduate of Ross University School of Medicine. From there he went on to complete his residency at East Carolina University in Greenville, North Carolina. After his residency, he was accepted as a fellow at Cincinnati Children's where he trained for several years before deciding he would be more fulfilled opening and managing his own practice. He has extensive experience working with complex patients ranging from infants to adults and fulfilling everyday needs to critically ill patients.
A Touch of Energy Aesthetics is where Dr. Kuranga feels most at home. After training with leading experts in the field of cosmetic surgery and minimally invasive procedures, he found a passion in aesthetics. He enjoys listening to patients' needs and then delivering a customized plan to help them achieve their goals. He provides multiple services including overseeing our weight loss program, hormone replacement therapy, and offering primary care.
As the medical director at A Touch of Energy Aesthetics, Dr. Kuranga is excited to lead our talented group of aesthetic providers to make you feel your best, inside and out.
To view additional information about Abraham Kuranga, MD, or to contact the office, please visit his SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/sottopelle-trained-provider-cincinnati-ohio-abraham-kuranga-md/
Provider Information:
Abraham Kuranga, MD
A Touch of Energy Aesthetics
1504 Springfield Pike, Wyoming, Ohio 45215
https://www.atouchofenergywellness.com/
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor, visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com.
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short-term relief of symptoms, but it does not achieve Long-term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
Email: response@sphrt.com
Phone: (323) 986-5100
Contact
SottoPelle TherapyContact
CarolAnn Tutera
323-986-5100
SottoPelleTherapy.com
CarolAnn Tutera
323-986-5100
SottoPelleTherapy.com
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