eightM Corporation Launches Fractional Corporate Development Advisory Service
eightM Corporation, an Austin, Texas-based M&A advisory firm, has launched a fractional Corporate Development Director service for lower-middle-market companies in the US.
Austin, TX, July 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- eightM Corporation, a boutique mergers-and-acquisitions advisory firm based in Austin, Texas, today announced the launch of its fractional Corporate Development Director service. The offering places experienced corporate development leadership inside client organizations on an embedded, part-time basis, ranging from one to five days per week, delivered on-site, hybrid, or remote. The service is aimed at private-equity-backed platform companies, corporates and founder-led acquirers, that need dedicated deal-execution capacity without the cost of a full-time hire.
The fractional Corporate Development Director service extends eightM's existing buy-side and sell-side advisory practice, which has supported more than 71 closed transactions across the United States and Europe. Rather than engaging on a single deal, clients retain a corporate development function that runs sourcing, screening, due diligence coordination, and integration planning on an ongoing basis, reporting directly into the client's leadership team. eightM said the model is designed for companies pursuing repeatable acquisition strategies, including add-on programs for private equity platforms and buy-and-build plans led by independent sponsors and search fund operators.
"Most lower-middle-market acquirers don't need another one-off advisor for their next deal — they need someone embedded in the business who can build and run the acquisition pipeline over time," said Andre Achtermeier, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of eightM Corporation. "This service gives platform companies and founder-led acquirers access to that kind of dedicated capacity without adding a full-time executive to the payroll."
eightM structures the fractional engagements around defined weekly time commitments and scopes of work agreed with each client at the outset, with engagement terms — including scheduling and time allocation — tailored to the acquirer's transaction volume and internal team structure. The firm said the service is available to clients across its core sectors and geographies immediately.
The fractional Corporate Development Director service extends eightM's existing buy-side and sell-side advisory practice, which has supported more than 71 closed transactions across the United States and Europe. Rather than engaging on a single deal, clients retain a corporate development function that runs sourcing, screening, due diligence coordination, and integration planning on an ongoing basis, reporting directly into the client's leadership team. eightM said the model is designed for companies pursuing repeatable acquisition strategies, including add-on programs for private equity platforms and buy-and-build plans led by independent sponsors and search fund operators.
"Most lower-middle-market acquirers don't need another one-off advisor for their next deal — they need someone embedded in the business who can build and run the acquisition pipeline over time," said Andre Achtermeier, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of eightM Corporation. "This service gives platform companies and founder-led acquirers access to that kind of dedicated capacity without adding a full-time executive to the payroll."
eightM structures the fractional engagements around defined weekly time commitments and scopes of work agreed with each client at the outset, with engagement terms — including scheduling and time allocation — tailored to the acquirer's transaction volume and internal team structure. The firm said the service is available to clients across its core sectors and geographies immediately.
Contact
eightM CorporationContact
Andre Achtermeier
512-222-4653
eight-m.com
Andre Achtermeier
512-222-4653
eight-m.com
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