SottoPelle® Recognizes Karina Wallace, NP, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series," showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Clarksville, IN, July 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Karina Wallace is a Nurse Practitioner Specialist in Clarksville, Indiana. She graduated with honors in 2022. Karina Wallace, NP, with over 15 years of experience, is affiliated with many hospitals, including Union Hospital Inc. and Sullivan County Community Hospital. She has collaborated with many other doctors and specialists over the years. Her passion is functional medicine and hormone optimization.
Karina Wallace, NP, is a dedicated and compassionate Nurse Practitioner experienced in providing comprehensive health care. Specializing in hormone replacement therapy, she is committed to helping patients navigate their hormonal health with personalized treatment plans tailored to their unique needs.
Known for her empathetic approach, she always takes the time to listen and educate patients, empowering them to make informed decisions about their health. Karina Wallace, NP, offers comprehensive consultations to find the best plan for her patients, with a particular focus on healing them from the inside out. She is certified in the SottoPelle® Method and is finding that many of her patients benefit from bio-identical hormone therapy.
Katrina Wallace, NP, has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since February 2025 and looks forward to promoting wellness and improving the quality of life for her community.
Katrina Wallace’s NP, Philosophy: True wellness goes beyond treating symptoms. It’s about understanding your unique biology, lifestyle, and goals to create a comprehensive plan that empowers you to thrive.
To view additional information about Karina Wallace, NP, or to contact the office, please visit her SottoPelle® directory listing:
https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/288695/
Provider Information:
Karina Wallace, NP
Ultimate Health and Wellness, LLC.
222 West Beech Street, Suite 1, Sullivan, IN 47882
(812) 554-2363
https://www.ultimatehealthandwellness.net
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy, headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Provider, visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short-term symptom relief, but it does not achieve long-term, sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical Hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
Email: response@sphrt.com
Phone: (323) 986-5100
Karina Wallace, NP, is a dedicated and compassionate Nurse Practitioner experienced in providing comprehensive health care. Specializing in hormone replacement therapy, she is committed to helping patients navigate their hormonal health with personalized treatment plans tailored to their unique needs.
Known for her empathetic approach, she always takes the time to listen and educate patients, empowering them to make informed decisions about their health. Karina Wallace, NP, offers comprehensive consultations to find the best plan for her patients, with a particular focus on healing them from the inside out. She is certified in the SottoPelle® Method and is finding that many of her patients benefit from bio-identical hormone therapy.
Katrina Wallace, NP, has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since February 2025 and looks forward to promoting wellness and improving the quality of life for her community.
Katrina Wallace’s NP, Philosophy: True wellness goes beyond treating symptoms. It’s about understanding your unique biology, lifestyle, and goals to create a comprehensive plan that empowers you to thrive.
To view additional information about Karina Wallace, NP, or to contact the office, please visit her SottoPelle® directory listing:
https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/288695/
Provider Information:
Karina Wallace, NP
Ultimate Health and Wellness, LLC.
222 West Beech Street, Suite 1, Sullivan, IN 47882
(812) 554-2363
https://www.ultimatehealthandwellness.net
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy, headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Provider, visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short-term symptom relief, but it does not achieve long-term, sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical Hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
Email: response@sphrt.com
Phone: (323) 986-5100
Contact
SottoPelle TherapyContact
CarolAnn Tutera
323-986-5100
SottoPelleTherapy.com
CarolAnn Tutera
323-986-5100
SottoPelleTherapy.com
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