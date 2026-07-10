Agenda Now Available for the 3rd C-UAS & Integrated Protection Summit
Unmanned Systems Community to Convene in Huntsville, AL September 1-2, 2026
Huntsville, AL, July 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute’s 3rd Annual C-UAS & Integrated Protection Summit will convene senior leaders and decision-makers from the Department of War, federal government, industry, and academia to address the evolving challenges of countering unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS). As UAS threats continue to expand in scale, sophistication, and global reach, the Summit will focus on advancing integrated strategies to detect, deter, and defeat these systems while strengthening layered defense architectures across the homeland and operational theaters.
Senior leaders and C-UAS experts will examine how to deepen threat awareness, disrupt and defeat adversarial UAS networks, and accelerate the development and fielding of C-UAS solutions at speed and scale. Discussions will address balancing kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities, advancing joint training and readiness, and strengthening interoperability across services, agencies, and international partners. Join us at the 2026 C-UAS & Integrated Protection Summit to hear from leaders across government, military, industry, and academia on how the DoW and its partners are overcoming challenges and evolving a unified approach to counter UAS threats and protect the homeland and Joint Force.
Confirmed Speakers Include:
- MajGen. Farrell Sullivan, USMC, Commanding General, 2nd Marine Division
- BGen. Tamara Campbell, USMC, Commander, Marine Corps Systems Command
- BGen. Timothy Brady, USMC, Director, Capabilities Development Directorate, USMC CD&I
- Col. Scott McLellan, USA, Military Deputy, Joint Interagency Task Force 401
- Air Vice-Marshal Chris Mullan, RAF Defense Attache, Embassy of the United Kingdom to the United States of America
- BGen. Taivo Rokk, EST DF, Defense, Military, Naval and Air Attache, Embassy of Estonia to the United States of America
- Lewis E. Monroe III, SES Associate Administrator and Chief, Defense Nuclear Security, NNSA
- Timothy Stone, Assistant Director, Directorate of Intelligence, FBI
- Col. Bradley Son, USA, Project Manager, SHIELD, PAE Fires
- Michael Torphy, Assistant Section Chief, UAS/C-UAS, FBI Critical Incident Response Group
- Paul Strande, Acting Deputy Executive Director, Office of Advanced Aviation Technologies, FAA
- Julie Balduf, Deputy Branch Chief, A38 Counter-UAS, AFCENT
- Eric Shriey, Lead, C-UXS Requirements Team, STRATCOM
- Dr. Randy Tompkins Chief, Sensor Experimentation Branch / Lead C-UAS IPT, DEVCOM ARL
- And more
For more information, to download the full agenda, and to register, please visit https://cuas.dsigroup.org/.
Senior leaders and C-UAS experts will examine how to deepen threat awareness, disrupt and defeat adversarial UAS networks, and accelerate the development and fielding of C-UAS solutions at speed and scale. Discussions will address balancing kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities, advancing joint training and readiness, and strengthening interoperability across services, agencies, and international partners. Join us at the 2026 C-UAS & Integrated Protection Summit to hear from leaders across government, military, industry, and academia on how the DoW and its partners are overcoming challenges and evolving a unified approach to counter UAS threats and protect the homeland and Joint Force.
Confirmed Speakers Include:
- MajGen. Farrell Sullivan, USMC, Commanding General, 2nd Marine Division
- BGen. Tamara Campbell, USMC, Commander, Marine Corps Systems Command
- BGen. Timothy Brady, USMC, Director, Capabilities Development Directorate, USMC CD&I
- Col. Scott McLellan, USA, Military Deputy, Joint Interagency Task Force 401
- Air Vice-Marshal Chris Mullan, RAF Defense Attache, Embassy of the United Kingdom to the United States of America
- BGen. Taivo Rokk, EST DF, Defense, Military, Naval and Air Attache, Embassy of Estonia to the United States of America
- Lewis E. Monroe III, SES Associate Administrator and Chief, Defense Nuclear Security, NNSA
- Timothy Stone, Assistant Director, Directorate of Intelligence, FBI
- Col. Bradley Son, USA, Project Manager, SHIELD, PAE Fires
- Michael Torphy, Assistant Section Chief, UAS/C-UAS, FBI Critical Incident Response Group
- Paul Strande, Acting Deputy Executive Director, Office of Advanced Aviation Technologies, FAA
- Julie Balduf, Deputy Branch Chief, A38 Counter-UAS, AFCENT
- Eric Shriey, Lead, C-UXS Requirements Team, STRATCOM
- Dr. Randy Tompkins Chief, Sensor Experimentation Branch / Lead C-UAS IPT, DEVCOM ARL
- And more
For more information, to download the full agenda, and to register, please visit https://cuas.dsigroup.org/.
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Emma Watters
201.987.0183
https://cuas.dsigroup.org/
Emma Watters
201.987.0183
https://cuas.dsigroup.org/
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