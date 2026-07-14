Government Workforce Network LLC Surpasses 970 Colleges and Universities Across Six Countries, Launching the Next Phase of Global Workforce Innovation
Government Workforce Network LLC has expanded its international network to more than 970 colleges and universities across the United States, the United Kingdom, Austria, France, Germany, and Ireland. As the organization enters its next phase of growth, it is inviting Founding Strategic Sponsors to help advance university engagement, workforce innovation, artificial intelligence readiness, and the mobilization of student-led innovation.
Laguna Hills, CA, July 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Government Workforce Network LLC today announced the expansion of its international network to more than 970 colleges and universities across six countries.
The organization’s university network includes institutions where Government Workforce Network LLC has established an active presence through approved university career platforms and ongoing workforce engagement initiatives.
As a mission-driven, for-profit organization, Government Workforce Network LLC connects education, employers, government, and industry to strengthen workforce readiness, leadership development, AI preparedness, and career opportunities.
The organization’s next goal is to personally engage colleges and universities throughout its growing network through campus visits, leadership forums, employer collaboration, educational programming, and the mobilization of student-led innovation.
Government Workforce Network LLC is inviting Founding Strategic Sponsors to partner in expanding university engagement, Workforce TV, Talent Connect, AI workforce readiness, leadership development, and employer-university collaboration while gaining visibility across its growing international workforce ecosystem.
Message from the Founder:
“Reaching more than 970 colleges and universities is not our destination, it is our foundation. Our vision is to connect education, leadership, innovation, and opportunity while creating meaningful partnerships that prepare future generations for success.” — Marivel Nunez, Founder & CEO www.governmentworkforcenetwork.com
Media Contact:
Media interviews, podcast appearances, keynote speaking engagements, and industry interviews are welcome.
Marivel Nunez
Founder & CEO
Government Workforce Network LLC
Phone: 949-775-2175
Email: admin@governmentworkforcenetwork.com
Website: www.governmentworkforcenetwork.com
The organization’s university network includes institutions where Government Workforce Network LLC has established an active presence through approved university career platforms and ongoing workforce engagement initiatives.
As a mission-driven, for-profit organization, Government Workforce Network LLC connects education, employers, government, and industry to strengthen workforce readiness, leadership development, AI preparedness, and career opportunities.
The organization’s next goal is to personally engage colleges and universities throughout its growing network through campus visits, leadership forums, employer collaboration, educational programming, and the mobilization of student-led innovation.
Government Workforce Network LLC is inviting Founding Strategic Sponsors to partner in expanding university engagement, Workforce TV, Talent Connect, AI workforce readiness, leadership development, and employer-university collaboration while gaining visibility across its growing international workforce ecosystem.
Message from the Founder:
“Reaching more than 970 colleges and universities is not our destination, it is our foundation. Our vision is to connect education, leadership, innovation, and opportunity while creating meaningful partnerships that prepare future generations for success.” — Marivel Nunez, Founder & CEO www.governmentworkforcenetwork.com
Media Contact:
Media interviews, podcast appearances, keynote speaking engagements, and industry interviews are welcome.
Marivel Nunez
Founder & CEO
Government Workforce Network LLC
Phone: 949-775-2175
Email: admin@governmentworkforcenetwork.com
Website: www.governmentworkforcenetwork.com
Contact
Government Workforce Network LLCContact
Marivel Nunez
949-775-2175
governmentworkforcenetwork.com
Marivel Nunez
949-775-2175
governmentworkforcenetwork.com
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