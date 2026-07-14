Government Workforce Network LLC Surpasses 970 Colleges and Universities Across Six Countries, Launching the Next Phase of Global Workforce Innovation

Government Workforce Network LLC has expanded its international network to more than 970 colleges and universities across the United States, the United Kingdom, Austria, France, Germany, and Ireland. As the organization enters its next phase of growth, it is inviting Founding Strategic Sponsors to help advance university engagement, workforce innovation, artificial intelligence readiness, and the mobilization of student-led innovation.