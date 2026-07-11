The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Hair, Race & the Law: Understanding the CROWN Act
The Knowledge Group, a leading producer of regulatory-focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: Hair, Race & the Law: Understanding the CROWN Act.
Jersey City, NJ, July 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- This event is scheduled for July 30, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM ET.
Event Summary:
The legal landscape regarding workplace grooming standards is undergoing a significant shift as more jurisdictions enact the CROWN Act to prohibit discrimination based on hair texture and protective hairstyles. This legislation challenges traditional definitions of "professionalism" and requires employers to reconcile long-standing dress codes with evolving civil rights protections.
In this CLE webinar, Sarah Goodman, a Principal at Offit Kurman, will examine the intersection of race, cultural identity, and employment law. Attendees will gain a comprehensive understanding of statutory requirements and practical strategies to ensure organizational compliance while fostering an inclusive workplace culture.
Key topics include:
Analyze the legal evolution from Title VII limitations to the expanded protections offered by the CROWN Act.
Identify specific traits historically associated with race, including hair texture and protective styles like braids, locs, and twists.
Evaluate the impact of state-level CROWN Act variations across jurisdictions such as New York, New Jersey, and Maryland.
Assess how "facially neutral" grooming policies may inadvertently lead to disparate impact claims or litigation.
Implement best practices for updating HR policies and conducting workplace inclusivity training to mitigate legal risk.
Speaker/Faculty Panel
Sarah Goodman
Principal
Offit Kurman
For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:
https://knowlearninghub.com/courses/hair-race-and-the-crown-act-live-cle-diversity-inclusion-and-elimination-of-bias-webinar/
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
Event Summary:
The legal landscape regarding workplace grooming standards is undergoing a significant shift as more jurisdictions enact the CROWN Act to prohibit discrimination based on hair texture and protective hairstyles. This legislation challenges traditional definitions of "professionalism" and requires employers to reconcile long-standing dress codes with evolving civil rights protections.
In this CLE webinar, Sarah Goodman, a Principal at Offit Kurman, will examine the intersection of race, cultural identity, and employment law. Attendees will gain a comprehensive understanding of statutory requirements and practical strategies to ensure organizational compliance while fostering an inclusive workplace culture.
Key topics include:
Analyze the legal evolution from Title VII limitations to the expanded protections offered by the CROWN Act.
Identify specific traits historically associated with race, including hair texture and protective styles like braids, locs, and twists.
Evaluate the impact of state-level CROWN Act variations across jurisdictions such as New York, New Jersey, and Maryland.
Assess how "facially neutral" grooming policies may inadvertently lead to disparate impact claims or litigation.
Implement best practices for updating HR policies and conducting workplace inclusivity training to mitigate legal risk.
Speaker/Faculty Panel
Sarah Goodman
Principal
Offit Kurman
For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:
https://knowlearninghub.com/courses/hair-race-and-the-crown-act-live-cle-diversity-inclusion-and-elimination-of-bias-webinar/
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
Contact
The Knowledge GroupContact
Loren del Fonso
646-844-0200
https://knowledgewebcasts.com/
Loren del Fonso
646-844-0200
https://knowledgewebcasts.com/
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