The Knowledge Group Announces CLE Webinar on Decoding Damages: The High Stakes of Trade Secret Litigation
The Knowledge Group, a premier producer of regulatory-focused legal broadcasts, has announced its upcoming live webinar: Decoding Damages: The High Stakes of Trade Secret Litigation.
Jersey City, NJ, July 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- This event is scheduled for July 20, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM ET.
Event Summary:
Trade secret disputes have never been more complex—or more expensive. As courts continue to raise the bar on proving ownership, valuing losses, and demonstrating reasonable security measures, even a single misstep can expose companies to significant financial and competitive harm. In today’s high-stakes landscape, legal and compliance teams must understand not only what is at risk, but how damages are being argued, assessed, and awarded in modern litigation.
Join Rebekah C. Bezerra, Senior Director, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Christopher Johanson, Senior Director, FTI Consulting, Cleve B. Tyler, Managing Director, at Berkeley Research Group, LLC, James Gale, Co-Chair, Intellectual Property Litigation and Jonathan E. Gale, Member, at Cozen O’Connor for this CLE trade secret webinar, as they provide a clear, practical look at the evolving standards that shape damage calculations in trade secret cases. Attendees will gain guidance on the frameworks courts rely on, the role of experts in building credible models, and the evidentiary obstacles that often determine the strength of a damages claim. With these insights, practitioners will be better equipped to protect trade secret assets and strengthen their litigation strategy from the outset.
What You Will Learn in this Webinar
· Understanding the Types of Damages in Trade Secret Cases
· Valuation of Trade Secrets: Approaches and Best Practices
· Best Practices for Expert Testimony and Damages Modeling
· Evidentiary Challenges: Confidentiality, Discovery, and Forensic Proof
· Strategies to Minimize Risk and Strengthen Your Litigation Position
Speakers/Faculty Panel
Rebekah C. Bezerra
Senior Director, Forensic and Litigation Consulting
FTI Consulting
Christopher Johanson, CVA, CLP
Senior Director
FTI Consulting
Cleve B. Tyler
Managing Director
Berkeley Research Group, LLC
James A. Gale
Co-Chair, Intellectual Property Litigation
Cozen O'Connor
Jonathan E. Gale
Member
Cozen O'Connor
For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:
https://knowlearninghub.com/courses/decoding-damages-cle-intellectual-property-webinar/
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
Event Summary:
Trade secret disputes have never been more complex—or more expensive. As courts continue to raise the bar on proving ownership, valuing losses, and demonstrating reasonable security measures, even a single misstep can expose companies to significant financial and competitive harm. In today’s high-stakes landscape, legal and compliance teams must understand not only what is at risk, but how damages are being argued, assessed, and awarded in modern litigation.
Join Rebekah C. Bezerra, Senior Director, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Christopher Johanson, Senior Director, FTI Consulting, Cleve B. Tyler, Managing Director, at Berkeley Research Group, LLC, James Gale, Co-Chair, Intellectual Property Litigation and Jonathan E. Gale, Member, at Cozen O’Connor for this CLE trade secret webinar, as they provide a clear, practical look at the evolving standards that shape damage calculations in trade secret cases. Attendees will gain guidance on the frameworks courts rely on, the role of experts in building credible models, and the evidentiary obstacles that often determine the strength of a damages claim. With these insights, practitioners will be better equipped to protect trade secret assets and strengthen their litigation strategy from the outset.
What You Will Learn in this Webinar
· Understanding the Types of Damages in Trade Secret Cases
· Valuation of Trade Secrets: Approaches and Best Practices
· Best Practices for Expert Testimony and Damages Modeling
· Evidentiary Challenges: Confidentiality, Discovery, and Forensic Proof
· Strategies to Minimize Risk and Strengthen Your Litigation Position
Speakers/Faculty Panel
Rebekah C. Bezerra
Senior Director, Forensic and Litigation Consulting
FTI Consulting
Christopher Johanson, CVA, CLP
Senior Director
FTI Consulting
Cleve B. Tyler
Managing Director
Berkeley Research Group, LLC
James A. Gale
Co-Chair, Intellectual Property Litigation
Cozen O'Connor
Jonathan E. Gale
Member
Cozen O'Connor
For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:
https://knowlearninghub.com/courses/decoding-damages-cle-intellectual-property-webinar/
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
Contact
The Knowledge GroupContact
Loren del Fonso
646-844-0200
https://knowledgewebcasts.com/
Loren del Fonso
646-844-0200
https://knowledgewebcasts.com/
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