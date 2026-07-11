A-Team Group Launches "Digital Assets & Tokenisation Insight" to Track Institutional Embrace of Programmable Finance
Chicago, IL, July 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- A-Team Group has announced the launch of Digital Assets & Tokenisation Insight (DATI), a dedicated news, analysis, and educational channel designed to track the rapid and strategic embrace of tokenised programmable financial assets and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) networks by global financial institutions.
While much of the competing coverage in the digital asset space has evolved from the retail crypto landscape, DATI distinguishes itself by leveraging A-Team Group's 25-year, well-regarded legacy of serving the institutional capital markets. Backed by this deep institutional domain expertise, the new channel is uniquely positioned to guide Tier-1 financial firms through the practicalities of leveraging real-time, 24/7, peer-to-peer digital transactions.
Financial markets are entering a new phase of infrastructure evolution. Traditional capital markets plumbing is being rewired, moving the strategic conversation from limited digital assets projects to institutional-grade programmable finance. Digital Assets & Tokenisation Insight (DATI) has been launched to document, challenge, and help shape this shift for front-office practitioners, innovation heads, infrastructure architects, and compliance officers across buy-side and sell-side institutions.
Coverage and programming will focus on the operational and strategic realities of modern digital asset strategies, including:
Institutional Tokenisation: Moving programmable financial assets from exploratory pilots to regulated, production-grade capabilities.
Stablecoin Payments: Leveraging low-cost, near instantaneous direct payments for settlement of institutional transactions, e-commerce and agentic AI purchases.
DLT Infrastructure: Deploying and scaling enterprise-grade networks for real-time, 24/7 liquidity, collateral management, and post-trade clearing, and settlement.
Regulatory & Compliance Architecture: Navigating KYC/AML and cross-border legal frameworks, data rights, and governance in an institutional ecosystem.
Interoperability & Market Structure: Harmonising legacy capital markets infrastructure with emerging DeFi and permissionless networks.
To support the industry through this transition, DATI is rolling out a comprehensive content ecosystem that includes a continuously updated news blog and a programme of forward-looking educational webinars.
Crucially, the channel will anchor its related live events through a strategic alignment with sibling Tungsten brands, Global Custodian and The Trade, to deliver the inaugural Digital Assets & Tokenisation Summit series. This collaboration ensures the events will bring together the highest calibre of institutional buyers, asset managers, and market infrastructure leaders.
“Global financial institutions are looking at tokenisation as the future backbone of institutional financial plumbing, not as an extension of the crypto upstart market,” said Andrew Delaney, President and Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group. “The next chapter in capital markets will be defined by execution—how effectively firms manage real-time, 24/7 transactions on trusted DLT networks. Backed by A-Team’s institutional legacy, Digital Assets & Tokenisation Insight provides the trusted, deep-dive intelligence firms need to stay ahead.”
Industry professionals, DLT and tokenisation specialists, and technology vendors are encouraged to sign up for the launch announcement to receive updates on upcoming editorial initiatives, deep-dive webinars, and Summit agendas.
To join the ecosystem of influential market practitioners and receive the upcoming launch announcement, sign up for free here: https://bit.ly/4wDap7I
Firms involved in providing, consuming, or engineering tokenised assets and DLT infrastructure that would like to share news updates, contribute analysis, or explore high-profile sponsorship opportunities for the upcoming Summit and webinars are invited to get in touch via pr@a-teamgroup.com.
About A-Team Group
A-Team Group is a leading provider of news, analysis, and events for the global financial technology industry, helping professionals navigate complex data, technology, and regulatory landscapes.
Media Contact: PR Team
A-Team Group
pr@a-teamgroup.com
While much of the competing coverage in the digital asset space has evolved from the retail crypto landscape, DATI distinguishes itself by leveraging A-Team Group's 25-year, well-regarded legacy of serving the institutional capital markets. Backed by this deep institutional domain expertise, the new channel is uniquely positioned to guide Tier-1 financial firms through the practicalities of leveraging real-time, 24/7, peer-to-peer digital transactions.
Financial markets are entering a new phase of infrastructure evolution. Traditional capital markets plumbing is being rewired, moving the strategic conversation from limited digital assets projects to institutional-grade programmable finance. Digital Assets & Tokenisation Insight (DATI) has been launched to document, challenge, and help shape this shift for front-office practitioners, innovation heads, infrastructure architects, and compliance officers across buy-side and sell-side institutions.
Coverage and programming will focus on the operational and strategic realities of modern digital asset strategies, including:
Institutional Tokenisation: Moving programmable financial assets from exploratory pilots to regulated, production-grade capabilities.
Stablecoin Payments: Leveraging low-cost, near instantaneous direct payments for settlement of institutional transactions, e-commerce and agentic AI purchases.
DLT Infrastructure: Deploying and scaling enterprise-grade networks for real-time, 24/7 liquidity, collateral management, and post-trade clearing, and settlement.
Regulatory & Compliance Architecture: Navigating KYC/AML and cross-border legal frameworks, data rights, and governance in an institutional ecosystem.
Interoperability & Market Structure: Harmonising legacy capital markets infrastructure with emerging DeFi and permissionless networks.
To support the industry through this transition, DATI is rolling out a comprehensive content ecosystem that includes a continuously updated news blog and a programme of forward-looking educational webinars.
Crucially, the channel will anchor its related live events through a strategic alignment with sibling Tungsten brands, Global Custodian and The Trade, to deliver the inaugural Digital Assets & Tokenisation Summit series. This collaboration ensures the events will bring together the highest calibre of institutional buyers, asset managers, and market infrastructure leaders.
“Global financial institutions are looking at tokenisation as the future backbone of institutional financial plumbing, not as an extension of the crypto upstart market,” said Andrew Delaney, President and Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group. “The next chapter in capital markets will be defined by execution—how effectively firms manage real-time, 24/7 transactions on trusted DLT networks. Backed by A-Team’s institutional legacy, Digital Assets & Tokenisation Insight provides the trusted, deep-dive intelligence firms need to stay ahead.”
Industry professionals, DLT and tokenisation specialists, and technology vendors are encouraged to sign up for the launch announcement to receive updates on upcoming editorial initiatives, deep-dive webinars, and Summit agendas.
To join the ecosystem of influential market practitioners and receive the upcoming launch announcement, sign up for free here: https://bit.ly/4wDap7I
Firms involved in providing, consuming, or engineering tokenised assets and DLT infrastructure that would like to share news updates, contribute analysis, or explore high-profile sponsorship opportunities for the upcoming Summit and webinars are invited to get in touch via pr@a-teamgroup.com.
About A-Team Group
A-Team Group is a leading provider of news, analysis, and events for the global financial technology industry, helping professionals navigate complex data, technology, and regulatory landscapes.
Media Contact: PR Team
A-Team Group
pr@a-teamgroup.com
Contact
A-Team GroupContact
Leigh Hill
44 (0)20 8090 2055
a-teamgroup.com/
Leigh Hill
44 (0)20 8090 2055
a-teamgroup.com/
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