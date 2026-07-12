CENTURY 21 Circle Appoints Sara Valko Director of Marketing & Brand Strategy
Former CDW marketing leader Sara Valko joins CENTURY 21 Circle as Director of Marketing & Brand Strategy, bringing enterprise brand, media, and growth experience to a top 10 CENTURY 21 brokerage.
Chicago, IL, July 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- CENTURY 21 Circle has named Chicago-based Sara Valko as Director of Marketing & Brand Strategy, adding enterprise-level brand, media, and growth experience to one of the top-performing CENTURY 21® companies globally.
In this role, Valko will lead integrated marketing initiatives, brand development, agent engagement, and cross-division strategy across CENTURY 21 Circle’s growing multi-state footprint.
Valko brings extensive experience in brand marketing, media strategy, partner collaboration, and integrated growth initiatives across national and technology organizations, including CDW, GitLab, and SentinelOne. Her background includes large-scale campaigns, cross-functional marketing programs, and customer engagement strategies focused on brand visibility, operational alignment, and measurable business impact.
At CDW, Valko helped lead enterprise-scale brand marketing and media strategy across digital, broadcast, streaming, experiential, and out-of-home channels. Her experience in fast-paced technology environments has shaped a disciplined, data-driven approach to marketing that blends creative storytelling with performance strategy and scalable execution.
“Sara’s appointment reflects the caliber of leadership we are building at CENTURY 21 Circle as we enter our next chapter of growth,” said Melissa Archer-Wirtz, CEO of CENTURY 21 Circle. “She brings a rare combination of strategic vision, operational discipline, and creative leadership. As we scale across markets and divisions, our priority is consistency — in how our brand communicates, how we support our agents, and how we grow.”
“I’m excited to join CENTURY 21 Circle at such an important stage of growth and evolution for the organization,” Valko said. “What stood out to me immediately was the leadership team’s vision and commitment to building a more connected, modern, and forward-thinking marketing approach. I’m looking forward to building strategies that elevate visibility, strengthen collaboration, and create meaningful long-term value across the organization.”
Valko’s appointment marks another step forward for CENTURY 21 Circle as the company continues investing in the people, strategy, and systems behind a modern, full-service brokerage experience. With a growing footprint across Illinois, Indiana, Florida, and Michigan, and integrated services spanning brokerage, relocation, title, insurance, and agent support, CENTURY 21 Circle is building a more connected, strategic, and competitive real estate experience for agents and clients alike.
For more information, visit https://c21circle.com.
In this role, Valko will lead integrated marketing initiatives, brand development, agent engagement, and cross-division strategy across CENTURY 21 Circle’s growing multi-state footprint.
Valko brings extensive experience in brand marketing, media strategy, partner collaboration, and integrated growth initiatives across national and technology organizations, including CDW, GitLab, and SentinelOne. Her background includes large-scale campaigns, cross-functional marketing programs, and customer engagement strategies focused on brand visibility, operational alignment, and measurable business impact.
At CDW, Valko helped lead enterprise-scale brand marketing and media strategy across digital, broadcast, streaming, experiential, and out-of-home channels. Her experience in fast-paced technology environments has shaped a disciplined, data-driven approach to marketing that blends creative storytelling with performance strategy and scalable execution.
“Sara’s appointment reflects the caliber of leadership we are building at CENTURY 21 Circle as we enter our next chapter of growth,” said Melissa Archer-Wirtz, CEO of CENTURY 21 Circle. “She brings a rare combination of strategic vision, operational discipline, and creative leadership. As we scale across markets and divisions, our priority is consistency — in how our brand communicates, how we support our agents, and how we grow.”
“I’m excited to join CENTURY 21 Circle at such an important stage of growth and evolution for the organization,” Valko said. “What stood out to me immediately was the leadership team’s vision and commitment to building a more connected, modern, and forward-thinking marketing approach. I’m looking forward to building strategies that elevate visibility, strengthen collaboration, and create meaningful long-term value across the organization.”
Valko’s appointment marks another step forward for CENTURY 21 Circle as the company continues investing in the people, strategy, and systems behind a modern, full-service brokerage experience. With a growing footprint across Illinois, Indiana, Florida, and Michigan, and integrated services spanning brokerage, relocation, title, insurance, and agent support, CENTURY 21 Circle is building a more connected, strategic, and competitive real estate experience for agents and clients alike.
For more information, visit https://c21circle.com.
Contact
CENTURY 21 CircleContact
Courtney Cager
847-263-3122 ext. 1013
https://c21circle.com
Courtney Cager
847-263-3122 ext. 1013
https://c21circle.com
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