ModWash Brings the Clean to Port Charlotte, Florida, Grand Opening July 10
Port Charlotte, FL, July 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- ModWash, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, is proud to announce the Grand Opening of its newest location at 24080 Beatrix Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL, marking the brand's newest location in the Port Charlotte market. The celebration kicks off Friday, July 10, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and activities.
Grand Opening Details
The grand opening celebration will take place Friday, July 10, at 24080 Beatrix Blvd as ModWash officially opens its doors to the Port Charlotte community. The day will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, free washes, free Kona Ice, and ModSwag giveaways. On opening day, ModWash will also present a donation of $1,000 to Charlotte CARE Center as a gesture of commitment to the residents of the Port Charlotte community.
To mark the occasion, ModWash is offering exclusive ModFounders pricing: the first 500 guests to sign up for a top ModMax Membership will receive their first month for just $20, followed by a locked-in rate of $35/month for life of the membership, a $44.99 value and $15/month in savings. New ModFounders will also receive a free T-shirt with their purchase of a ModMax Membership.
The ModExperience
ModWash is more than an express car wash. It's an experience. Every visit includes ModPerks such as ModMat Cleaners, ModAir Fresheners, Powerful Vacuums, Microfiber Towels, Tire Inflators, Tunnel Scents, and Hit Music. It's not your every-day car wash.
About ModWash
Founded and operated by Karen Hutton and headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, ModWash has grown to locations across the Southeast and beyond. ModWash continues to redefine the guest experience, bringing fun, cleanliness, and community connection to every market it enters. The grand opening celebration will be held on July 10 at 24080 Beatrix Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL, as ModWash brings its "We Do Clean" promise to the Port Charlotte community.
To learn more, visit ModWash.com.
Follow ModWash on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and LinkedIn.
Grand Opening Details
The grand opening celebration will take place Friday, July 10, at 24080 Beatrix Blvd as ModWash officially opens its doors to the Port Charlotte community. The day will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, free washes, free Kona Ice, and ModSwag giveaways. On opening day, ModWash will also present a donation of $1,000 to Charlotte CARE Center as a gesture of commitment to the residents of the Port Charlotte community.
To mark the occasion, ModWash is offering exclusive ModFounders pricing: the first 500 guests to sign up for a top ModMax Membership will receive their first month for just $20, followed by a locked-in rate of $35/month for life of the membership, a $44.99 value and $15/month in savings. New ModFounders will also receive a free T-shirt with their purchase of a ModMax Membership.
The ModExperience
ModWash is more than an express car wash. It's an experience. Every visit includes ModPerks such as ModMat Cleaners, ModAir Fresheners, Powerful Vacuums, Microfiber Towels, Tire Inflators, Tunnel Scents, and Hit Music. It's not your every-day car wash.
About ModWash
Founded and operated by Karen Hutton and headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, ModWash has grown to locations across the Southeast and beyond. ModWash continues to redefine the guest experience, bringing fun, cleanliness, and community connection to every market it enters. The grand opening celebration will be held on July 10 at 24080 Beatrix Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL, as ModWash brings its "We Do Clean" promise to the Port Charlotte community.
To learn more, visit ModWash.com.
Follow ModWash on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and LinkedIn.
Contact
ModWashContact
Julie Wade
423-219-5263
www.modwash.com
Julie Wade
423-219-5263
www.modwash.com
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