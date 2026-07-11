The Kryder Law Group Expands Throughout Illinois With Multiple Chicago and Metro-Area Offices to Better Serve Illinois Communities in Need of Personal Injury Services
The Kryder Law Group focuses its law practice on personal injury claims including wrongful death, falls, equipment injuries, construction accidents, work injuries, airplane crashes and transportation injuries related to car, truck and motorcycle accidents. The firm has at least one, seven figure recovery in each of these categories. The firm is consistently recognized as a leading Illinois personal injury law firm.
Chicago, IL, July 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Kryder Law Group, LLC is proud to announce its presence in local communities throughout Illinois. The firm has established office locations in Elgin, Aurora, Schaumburg, Des Plaines and Orland Park. In addition, the Illinois personal injury law firm maintains three Chicago office locations with its main office in downtown Chicago at 134 N. LaSalle Street, Suite 1515, Chicago, Illinois. This network of local offices is designed to better serve the Chicagoland area and communities in need of personal injury services. Founding Attorney Andrew Kryder added, “Our focus has always been on the people we represent. Serving our clients where they live and work. We are proud to be a part of the community. Having multiple offices throughout Illinois aligns with our client-centered approach to personal injury law.”
The Kryder Law Group focuses its law practice on personal injury claims including wrongful death, falls, equipment injuries, construction accidents, work injuries, airplane crashes and transportation injuries related to car, truck and motorcycle accidents. The firm has at least one, seven figure recovery in each of these categories. The firm is consistently recognized as a leading Illinois personal injury law firm. It has earned this reputation through aggressive litigation and exceptional client communication. For more information, visit kryderlaw.com.
The Kryder Law Group focuses its law practice on personal injury claims including wrongful death, falls, equipment injuries, construction accidents, work injuries, airplane crashes and transportation injuries related to car, truck and motorcycle accidents. The firm has at least one, seven figure recovery in each of these categories. The firm is consistently recognized as a leading Illinois personal injury law firm. It has earned this reputation through aggressive litigation and exceptional client communication. For more information, visit kryderlaw.com.
Contact
The Kryder Law GroupContact
Andrew Kryder
312-223-1700
kryderlaw.com
Andrew Kryder
312-223-1700
kryderlaw.com
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