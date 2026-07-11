The Kryder Law Group Expands Throughout Illinois With Multiple Chicago and Metro-Area Offices to Better Serve Illinois Communities in Need of Personal Injury Services

The Kryder Law Group focuses its law practice on personal injury claims including wrongful death, falls, equipment injuries, construction accidents, work injuries, airplane crashes and transportation injuries related to car, truck and motorcycle accidents. The firm has at least one, seven figure recovery in each of these categories. The firm is consistently recognized as a leading Illinois personal injury law firm.