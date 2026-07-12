ScottMadden Launches The ScottMadden Energy Exchange Podcast
Atlanta, GA, July 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- ScottMadden, a leading management consulting firm serving the energy industry, announced the launch of The ScottMadden Energy Exchange, a new podcast featuring conversations with industry leaders on the trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the future of energy.
Hosted by Marc Miller, Partner and Energy Practice Leader, the podcast explores the strategic and operational issues facing electric and natural gas utilities, regulators, infrastructure investors, and other energy stakeholders. Through conversations with ScottMadden experts and industry leaders, the series examines the practical realities of planning, building, operating, and modernizing the energy system.
“The energy industry is entering one of the most consequential periods in its history,” said Marc Miller. “Utilities are responding to accelerating demand growth, unprecedented capital investment, rapid technological change, and increasing expectations around reliability and affordability. Our goal with The ScottMadden Energy Exchange is to provide thoughtful, practical conversations about what these changes mean for utility leaders and, more importantly, what it takes to execute successfully.”
The inaugural season explores topics, including large load growth driven by AI and data centers, capital allocation, transmission expansion, utility rate cases, artificial intelligence, advanced metering infrastructure, natural gas, nuclear power, integrated system planning, supply chain constraints, organizational execution, and the key trends shaping the future of the energy industry.
“For more than 40 years, ScottMadden has helped energy companies navigate periods of profound industry change,” said Andy Flores, Partner and CEO of ScottMadden. “The ScottMadden Energy Exchange extends that commitment by sharing the experience, insights, and practical perspectives our consultants bring to clients every day. We believe the industry's most important conversations should be informed by real-world experience and a relentless focus on execution.”
The podcast launched on July 10 with “A Whole Lotta Load: The Next Wave of Utility Demand,” examining how AI, data centers, advanced manufacturing, and electrification are reshaping utility planning, infrastructure investment, and economic development. New episodes will be released weekly for the first three episodes and every other week thereafter.
The ScottMadden Energy Exchange is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and other major podcast platforms. For more information, please contact us.
Hosted by Marc Miller, Partner and Energy Practice Leader, the podcast explores the strategic and operational issues facing electric and natural gas utilities, regulators, infrastructure investors, and other energy stakeholders. Through conversations with ScottMadden experts and industry leaders, the series examines the practical realities of planning, building, operating, and modernizing the energy system.
“The energy industry is entering one of the most consequential periods in its history,” said Marc Miller. “Utilities are responding to accelerating demand growth, unprecedented capital investment, rapid technological change, and increasing expectations around reliability and affordability. Our goal with The ScottMadden Energy Exchange is to provide thoughtful, practical conversations about what these changes mean for utility leaders and, more importantly, what it takes to execute successfully.”
The inaugural season explores topics, including large load growth driven by AI and data centers, capital allocation, transmission expansion, utility rate cases, artificial intelligence, advanced metering infrastructure, natural gas, nuclear power, integrated system planning, supply chain constraints, organizational execution, and the key trends shaping the future of the energy industry.
“For more than 40 years, ScottMadden has helped energy companies navigate periods of profound industry change,” said Andy Flores, Partner and CEO of ScottMadden. “The ScottMadden Energy Exchange extends that commitment by sharing the experience, insights, and practical perspectives our consultants bring to clients every day. We believe the industry's most important conversations should be informed by real-world experience and a relentless focus on execution.”
The podcast launched on July 10 with “A Whole Lotta Load: The Next Wave of Utility Demand,” examining how AI, data centers, advanced manufacturing, and electrification are reshaping utility planning, infrastructure investment, and economic development. New episodes will be released weekly for the first three episodes and every other week thereafter.
The ScottMadden Energy Exchange is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and other major podcast platforms. For more information, please contact us.
Contact
ScottMaddenContact
Katie Briel
919-781-4191
scottmadden.com
Katie Briel
919-781-4191
scottmadden.com
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