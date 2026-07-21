Kitchen Tune-Up Lake Country Waukesha Expands Service Area with Custom Cabinets, Cabinet Refacing, and Full Kitchen Remodels
Kitchen Tune-Up Lake Country Waukesha, owned by Brittany Olson, has expanded its service area beyond the Lake Country region to include the City of Waukesha and additional communities throughout Waukesha County. The expansion allows the award-winning franchise, recipient of the 2026 HFC Rising Star Award, to bring its full range of kitchen remodeling services, including cabinet refacing, painting, custom cabinets, and full kitchen remodels, to even more homeowners across southeastern Wisconsin.
Lake Country, WI, July 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Homeowners throughout the western portion of Waukesha County now have expanded access to professional kitchen remodeling services. Kitchen Tune-Up Lake Country Waukesha, owned and operated by Brittany Olson, has expanded its territory to better serve homeowners across the region with customized kitchen updates, expert craftsmanship, and a streamlined remodeling experience.
Backed by a nationally recognized brand with more than 38 years of experience, Kitchen Tune-Up offers five proven kitchen remodeling solutions designed to fit a variety of styles, budgets, and project goals. Whether homeowners are looking for a quick cabinet refresh or a complete kitchen transformation, the company provides personalized solutions with minimal disruption.
"Our expansion allows us to help even more homeowners transform one of the most important spaces in their home," said Brittany Olson, owner of Kitchen Tune-Up Lake Country Waukesha. "We're excited to bring our personalized approach, quality craftsmanship, and exceptional customer experience to families throughout western Waukesha County. Whether it's updating existing cabinets or designing a brand-new kitchen, we're committed to making the remodeling process simple, enjoyable, and rewarding."
Kitchen Tune-Up Lake Country Waukesha offers a full range of kitchen remodeling services, including:
1-Day Wood Restoration
Cabinet Redooring
Cabinet Refacing
Cabinet Painting
Custom Cabinets & Full Kitchen Remodels
Earlier this year, Brittany Olson was honored with the 2026 HFC Rising Star Award at the Home Franchise Concepts International Convention, held February 17–19 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The convention, themed "Grow Better Together," brought together franchise owners from across the United States and Canada for three days of networking, collaboration, and professional development. The Rising Star Award recognizes franchisees who have demonstrated exceptional growth, strong operational performance, and a commitment to service excellence early in their tenure with the Kitchen Tune-Up franchise system. Brittany earned this distinction for quickly establishing a reputation for living the Kitchen Tune-Up Trustpoints, delivering outstanding customer care, and achieving consistent business growth.
"We're excited to see Brittany continue growing her business and expanding Kitchen Tune-Up's presence throughout western Waukesha County," said Larry Bishop, Senior Director of Operations for the Kitchen Tune-Up Franchise System. "Her commitment to delivering an outstanding customer experience and living our Trustpoints every day makes her a valuable part of our franchise family."
Originally serving the Lake Country communities of Ashippun, Chenequa, Delafield, Dousman, Hartland, Ixonia, Lac La Belle, Lisbon, Merton, Nashotah, North Lake, Oconomowoc, Okauchee, Pewaukee, Summit, Sussex, and Wales, Kitchen Tune-Up Lake Country Waukesha has expanded its service area to include Big Bend, Eagle, Fort Atkinson, Helenville, Jefferson, Johnson Creek, Mukwonago, New Berlin, North Prairie, Palmyra, Sullivan, and the City of Waukesha. The expanded territory allows the company to bring its trusted kitchen remodeling services, expert craftsmanship, and personalized customer experience to even more homeowners throughout Lake Country and Waukesha County.
Homeowners interested in updating their kitchens can schedule a free in-home consultation to explore the remodeling options that best fit their home, lifestyle, and budget.
About Kitchen Tune-Up
Celebrating 38 years in business in 2026, Kitchen Tune-Up specializes in five unique services to update kitchens and cabinetry. With locations across the United States and Canada, Kitchen Tune-Up is a standout franchise in the remodeling industry. From wood restoration to redooring, cabinet painting, refacing, and custom cabinetry, Kitchen Tune-Up prides itself on creating an amazing remodeling experience. Kitchen Tune-Up is consistently ranked among the top franchises in the home services industry.
For more information about Kitchen Tune-Up Lake Country Waukesha, please visit:
https://www.kitchentuneup.com/lake-country-wi/
To inquire about franchise opportunities, visit:
www.franchise.kitchentuneup.com
About Home Franchise Concepts
Home Franchise Concepts®, one of North America's largest franchising systems in the home services industry, is a family of franchise brands dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs to build thriving businesses that align with their passions. As a proven leader in transforming people's lives through franchising, Home Franchise Concepts offers a people-centric approach to its business model demonstrated by its commitment to innovation, growth, and industry leadership.
Unified in the goal of “Building Futures Together,” the brand, its franchisees, and its associates deliver exceptional services to customers and communities across the country. Home Franchise Concepts' brands, including AdvantaClean®, Aussie Pet Mobile®, Bath Tune-Up®, Budget Blinds®, Concrete Craft®, Kitchen Tune-Up®, Lightspeed Restoration™, PremierGarage®, The Tailored Closet™, and Two Maids®, are consistently rated at the top of their categories and supported by more than 2,600 franchise territories in the U.S. and Canada.
For information on franchise opportunities, please visit:
www.homefranchiseconcepts.com
Backed by a nationally recognized brand with more than 38 years of experience, Kitchen Tune-Up offers five proven kitchen remodeling solutions designed to fit a variety of styles, budgets, and project goals. Whether homeowners are looking for a quick cabinet refresh or a complete kitchen transformation, the company provides personalized solutions with minimal disruption.
"Our expansion allows us to help even more homeowners transform one of the most important spaces in their home," said Brittany Olson, owner of Kitchen Tune-Up Lake Country Waukesha. "We're excited to bring our personalized approach, quality craftsmanship, and exceptional customer experience to families throughout western Waukesha County. Whether it's updating existing cabinets or designing a brand-new kitchen, we're committed to making the remodeling process simple, enjoyable, and rewarding."
Kitchen Tune-Up Lake Country Waukesha offers a full range of kitchen remodeling services, including:
1-Day Wood Restoration
Cabinet Redooring
Cabinet Refacing
Cabinet Painting
Custom Cabinets & Full Kitchen Remodels
Earlier this year, Brittany Olson was honored with the 2026 HFC Rising Star Award at the Home Franchise Concepts International Convention, held February 17–19 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The convention, themed "Grow Better Together," brought together franchise owners from across the United States and Canada for three days of networking, collaboration, and professional development. The Rising Star Award recognizes franchisees who have demonstrated exceptional growth, strong operational performance, and a commitment to service excellence early in their tenure with the Kitchen Tune-Up franchise system. Brittany earned this distinction for quickly establishing a reputation for living the Kitchen Tune-Up Trustpoints, delivering outstanding customer care, and achieving consistent business growth.
"We're excited to see Brittany continue growing her business and expanding Kitchen Tune-Up's presence throughout western Waukesha County," said Larry Bishop, Senior Director of Operations for the Kitchen Tune-Up Franchise System. "Her commitment to delivering an outstanding customer experience and living our Trustpoints every day makes her a valuable part of our franchise family."
Originally serving the Lake Country communities of Ashippun, Chenequa, Delafield, Dousman, Hartland, Ixonia, Lac La Belle, Lisbon, Merton, Nashotah, North Lake, Oconomowoc, Okauchee, Pewaukee, Summit, Sussex, and Wales, Kitchen Tune-Up Lake Country Waukesha has expanded its service area to include Big Bend, Eagle, Fort Atkinson, Helenville, Jefferson, Johnson Creek, Mukwonago, New Berlin, North Prairie, Palmyra, Sullivan, and the City of Waukesha. The expanded territory allows the company to bring its trusted kitchen remodeling services, expert craftsmanship, and personalized customer experience to even more homeowners throughout Lake Country and Waukesha County.
Homeowners interested in updating their kitchens can schedule a free in-home consultation to explore the remodeling options that best fit their home, lifestyle, and budget.
About Kitchen Tune-Up
Celebrating 38 years in business in 2026, Kitchen Tune-Up specializes in five unique services to update kitchens and cabinetry. With locations across the United States and Canada, Kitchen Tune-Up is a standout franchise in the remodeling industry. From wood restoration to redooring, cabinet painting, refacing, and custom cabinetry, Kitchen Tune-Up prides itself on creating an amazing remodeling experience. Kitchen Tune-Up is consistently ranked among the top franchises in the home services industry.
For more information about Kitchen Tune-Up Lake Country Waukesha, please visit:
https://www.kitchentuneup.com/lake-country-wi/
To inquire about franchise opportunities, visit:
www.franchise.kitchentuneup.com
About Home Franchise Concepts
Home Franchise Concepts®, one of North America's largest franchising systems in the home services industry, is a family of franchise brands dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs to build thriving businesses that align with their passions. As a proven leader in transforming people's lives through franchising, Home Franchise Concepts offers a people-centric approach to its business model demonstrated by its commitment to innovation, growth, and industry leadership.
Unified in the goal of “Building Futures Together,” the brand, its franchisees, and its associates deliver exceptional services to customers and communities across the country. Home Franchise Concepts' brands, including AdvantaClean®, Aussie Pet Mobile®, Bath Tune-Up®, Budget Blinds®, Concrete Craft®, Kitchen Tune-Up®, Lightspeed Restoration™, PremierGarage®, The Tailored Closet™, and Two Maids®, are consistently rated at the top of their categories and supported by more than 2,600 franchise territories in the U.S. and Canada.
For information on franchise opportunities, please visit:
www.homefranchiseconcepts.com
Contact
Kitchen Tune-Up Franchise SystemContact
Sarah Eisenbeisz
605-225-4049
www.kitchentuneup.com
Sarah Eisenbeisz
605-225-4049
www.kitchentuneup.com
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