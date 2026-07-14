CleanCondo Launches 24-Hour Building Intelligence Reports for Florida Condo Buyers
The CleanCondo report pulls info on a building from public records before the buyer signs a condo deal.
Miami, FL, July 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- CleanCondo, a new consumer service at MyCleanCondo.com, has launched in Florida. It sells building intelligence reports to condo buyers: a plain-English review of a building's public records, researched fresh at the time of purchase and delivered within 24 hours.
Since the 2021 Surfside collapse, Florida law has required milestone structural inspections and reserve studies for aging condo buildings. Those requirements created a public paper trail, and they also created costs: many owners now face special assessments that can run into six figures. Yet, the records that would warn a buyer are scattered across state filings, county safety lists, court dockets, and news archives. Most buyers never see them until after closing.
A CleanCondo report checks 14 categories for a specific building, including inspection status, special assessments, reserve funding, litigation, insurance and financing red flags, code violations, and governance filings. Every finding cites its public source with a verbatim quote and access date. Missing information is disclosed, never papered over.
"At closing, the insurer has a file on your building. The lender has a file. The board knows the history. The buyer has a tour and a smile," said Walter Yeltz, a co-founder of CleanCondo. "Our report is the buyer's file. Any building, twenty-four hours, less than the cost of lunch."
Reports are available for any condominium building in Florida, with a searchable index of nearly 28,000 buildings statewide. Four products are offered: the CleanCondo Building Report, the Building Report + Unit Price Analysis, which adds an asking-price and true-monthly-cost review for a specific unit, the 3-Building Compare Pack with a side-by-side comparison summary, and Deal Scan, which finds up to three verified below-market listings in a buyer's chosen ZIP codes. Every report is delivered within 24 hours or refunded.
CleanCondo plans to expand to New York City and Chicago next, where buyer waitlists are already open, followed by additional metros.
About CleanCondo:
CleanCondo (MyCleanCondo.com) provides pre-purchase building intelligence reports for condominium buyers. Reports are compiled from public records, cite every source, and present findings in plain language. CleanCondo presents records, not advice, and reports describe buildings and associations, never individuals.
Since the 2021 Surfside collapse, Florida law has required milestone structural inspections and reserve studies for aging condo buildings. Those requirements created a public paper trail, and they also created costs: many owners now face special assessments that can run into six figures. Yet, the records that would warn a buyer are scattered across state filings, county safety lists, court dockets, and news archives. Most buyers never see them until after closing.
A CleanCondo report checks 14 categories for a specific building, including inspection status, special assessments, reserve funding, litigation, insurance and financing red flags, code violations, and governance filings. Every finding cites its public source with a verbatim quote and access date. Missing information is disclosed, never papered over.
"At closing, the insurer has a file on your building. The lender has a file. The board knows the history. The buyer has a tour and a smile," said Walter Yeltz, a co-founder of CleanCondo. "Our report is the buyer's file. Any building, twenty-four hours, less than the cost of lunch."
Reports are available for any condominium building in Florida, with a searchable index of nearly 28,000 buildings statewide. Four products are offered: the CleanCondo Building Report, the Building Report + Unit Price Analysis, which adds an asking-price and true-monthly-cost review for a specific unit, the 3-Building Compare Pack with a side-by-side comparison summary, and Deal Scan, which finds up to three verified below-market listings in a buyer's chosen ZIP codes. Every report is delivered within 24 hours or refunded.
CleanCondo plans to expand to New York City and Chicago next, where buyer waitlists are already open, followed by additional metros.
About CleanCondo:
CleanCondo (MyCleanCondo.com) provides pre-purchase building intelligence reports for condominium buyers. Reports are compiled from public records, cite every source, and present findings in plain language. CleanCondo presents records, not advice, and reports describe buildings and associations, never individuals.
Contact
CleanCondo (MyCleanCondo.com)Contact
Walter Yeltz
786-708-9616
https://mycleancondo.com/
Walter Yeltz
786-708-9616
https://mycleancondo.com/
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