Silver Regulatory Associates Expands Portfolio Company Cybersecurity Offering, Powered by Advisor Armor
New sponsor-purchased program gives private equity and venture capital sponsors a scalable path to portfolio-wide cybersecurity compliance.
New York, NY, July 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Silver Regulatory Associates (Silver), a boutique regulatory compliance consulting firm serving investment advisers, broker-dealers, and private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) sponsors, today announced the launch of its Portfolio Company Cybersecurity Program – a sponsor-purchased cyber compliance offering delivered directly to portfolio companies (PortCo’s), powered by the Advisor Armor platform.
"The cybersecurity compliance burden on portfolio companies has grown substantially as regulators sharpen their focus on the investment management industry,” said Mike Regan, Director of Cybersecurity Compliance at Silver. “We developed this program to give sponsors a structured, scalable solution – one that delivers examination-ready compliance across an entire portfolio through a single engagement. Tapping into Advisor Armor’s technology infrastructure allows us to deliver consistent, documented outcomes at the portfolio level.”
The program addresses a persistent gap in how PE/VC-backed companies approach cybersecurity compliance. Most portfolio companies lack dedicated security staff and operate without documented programs that satisfy SEC, FINRA, and state regulatory expectations. At the same time, sponsors face increasing pressure from LPs and regulators to demonstrate portfolio-wide cyber risk management. Silver's offering resolves both problems through a single sponsor-level contract covering all enrolled PortCo’s.
Each enrolled portfolio company receives a bundled annual program including policy development (Written Information Security Policy and Incident Response Plan), an annual cyber risk assessment, firm-wide cybersecurity training, an annual external penetration test, and continuous endpoint compliance monitoring.
The partnership reflects a growing recognition across the industry that portfolio-level cybersecurity compliance requires dedicated infrastructure, not a patchwork of firm-by-firm solutions.
About Silver
Silver is a regulatory compliance consulting firm serving registered investment advisers, exempt reporting advisers, broker-dealers, and PE/VC sponsors and their portfolio companies. Silver provides cybersecurity compliance, regulatory advisory, and policy development services tailored to the investment management industry.
Visit our website at https://silverregulatoryassociates.com
About Advisor Armor
Advisor Armor provides continuous cyber compliance technology for investment advisers and their portfolio companies. The Advisor Armor platform deploys a proprietary applet across client devices, automatically verifying compliance with documented cybersecurity policies and generating real-time compliance scoring and examination-ready documentation.
Media Contact
Mike Regan, Director of Cybersecurity Compliance
Silver Regulatory Associates
Cyberinfo@silverreg.com
"The cybersecurity compliance burden on portfolio companies has grown substantially as regulators sharpen their focus on the investment management industry,” said Mike Regan, Director of Cybersecurity Compliance at Silver. “We developed this program to give sponsors a structured, scalable solution – one that delivers examination-ready compliance across an entire portfolio through a single engagement. Tapping into Advisor Armor’s technology infrastructure allows us to deliver consistent, documented outcomes at the portfolio level.”
The program addresses a persistent gap in how PE/VC-backed companies approach cybersecurity compliance. Most portfolio companies lack dedicated security staff and operate without documented programs that satisfy SEC, FINRA, and state regulatory expectations. At the same time, sponsors face increasing pressure from LPs and regulators to demonstrate portfolio-wide cyber risk management. Silver's offering resolves both problems through a single sponsor-level contract covering all enrolled PortCo’s.
Each enrolled portfolio company receives a bundled annual program including policy development (Written Information Security Policy and Incident Response Plan), an annual cyber risk assessment, firm-wide cybersecurity training, an annual external penetration test, and continuous endpoint compliance monitoring.
The partnership reflects a growing recognition across the industry that portfolio-level cybersecurity compliance requires dedicated infrastructure, not a patchwork of firm-by-firm solutions.
About Silver
Silver is a regulatory compliance consulting firm serving registered investment advisers, exempt reporting advisers, broker-dealers, and PE/VC sponsors and their portfolio companies. Silver provides cybersecurity compliance, regulatory advisory, and policy development services tailored to the investment management industry.
Visit our website at https://silverregulatoryassociates.com
About Advisor Armor
Advisor Armor provides continuous cyber compliance technology for investment advisers and their portfolio companies. The Advisor Armor platform deploys a proprietary applet across client devices, automatically verifying compliance with documented cybersecurity policies and generating real-time compliance scoring and examination-ready documentation.
Media Contact
Mike Regan, Director of Cybersecurity Compliance
Silver Regulatory Associates
Cyberinfo@silverreg.com
Contact
Silver Regulatory AssociatesContact
Breanna Morelli
646-647-1407
https://silverregulatoryassociates.com/
Breanna Morelli
646-647-1407
https://silverregulatoryassociates.com/
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