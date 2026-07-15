More Than Just a Job: What Winning Top Workplaces for Employee Appreciation and Well-being Truly Means for Inktel
Inktel Contact Center Solutions has been honored with two Top Workplaces awards for Employee Appreciation and Employee Well-Being. Driven by independent employee feedback through Energage LLC, these national accolades recognize Inktel’s excellence in fostering a supportive, healthy corporate culture. The achievement reinforces Inktel’s mission to be "Where Talent Lives™" by proving the company prioritizes holistic wellness and meaningful recognition for its workforce.
Miami, FL, July 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Inktel Contact Center Solutions is proud to announce that it has been awarded two prestigious national Top Workplaces honors: Employee Appreciation and Employee Well-Being. These recognitions are based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage LLC, a leading employee engagement technology partner.
The confidential survey measures critical aspects of the employee experience, specifically focusing on how organizations value their staff's contributions and support their holistic health, balance, and psychological safety. Landing on both lists highlights Inktel’s success in building a people-first corporate culture that prioritizes the whole individual.
“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”
At Inktel, the foundational philosophy is that a company cannot build a great brand without great talent, and great talent requires active appreciation and well-being to thrive. By providing robust wellness resources, real-time recognition programs, and a supportive environment, Inktel ensures its workforce is empowered to deliver world-class service to leading global brands.
“Receiving these dual recognitions is a deeply meaningful milestone for us,” said Luis Gonzalez, Chief Operating Officer at Inktel. “We have always believed that high-care customer experience begins with a high-care internal culture. These awards validate that our team feels supported, healthy, and genuinely valued. We will continue to use this employee feedback to elevate our wellness initiatives and recognition programs even further.”
As a winner in both the Employee Appreciation and Employee Well-Being categories, Inktel reinforces its position as an industry leader where "Talent Lives™." For more information on Inktel and their team, please visit: https://www.inktel.com
About Inktel Contact Center Solutions
Inktel Contact Center Solutions is an award-winning Business Process Outsourcer (BPO) providing high-touch, high-care services to many of the world’s leading brands. Our mission is to hire the right people and provide the right toolset to achieve the right performance. Inktel is Where Talent Lives™.
About Energage
Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available.
The confidential survey measures critical aspects of the employee experience, specifically focusing on how organizations value their staff's contributions and support their holistic health, balance, and psychological safety. Landing on both lists highlights Inktel’s success in building a people-first corporate culture that prioritizes the whole individual.
“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”
At Inktel, the foundational philosophy is that a company cannot build a great brand without great talent, and great talent requires active appreciation and well-being to thrive. By providing robust wellness resources, real-time recognition programs, and a supportive environment, Inktel ensures its workforce is empowered to deliver world-class service to leading global brands.
“Receiving these dual recognitions is a deeply meaningful milestone for us,” said Luis Gonzalez, Chief Operating Officer at Inktel. “We have always believed that high-care customer experience begins with a high-care internal culture. These awards validate that our team feels supported, healthy, and genuinely valued. We will continue to use this employee feedback to elevate our wellness initiatives and recognition programs even further.”
As a winner in both the Employee Appreciation and Employee Well-Being categories, Inktel reinforces its position as an industry leader where "Talent Lives™." For more information on Inktel and their team, please visit: https://www.inktel.com
About Inktel Contact Center Solutions
Inktel Contact Center Solutions is an award-winning Business Process Outsourcer (BPO) providing high-touch, high-care services to many of the world’s leading brands. Our mission is to hire the right people and provide the right toolset to achieve the right performance. Inktel is Where Talent Lives™.
About Energage
Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available.
Contact
Inktel Contact Center SolutionsContact
Leana Garcia
305-523-1100
www.inktel.com
Leana Garcia
305-523-1100
www.inktel.com
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