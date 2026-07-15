More Than Just a Job: What Winning Top Workplaces for Employee Appreciation and Well-being Truly Means for Inktel

Inktel Contact Center Solutions has been honored with two Top Workplaces awards for Employee Appreciation and Employee Well-Being. Driven by independent employee feedback through Energage LLC, these national accolades recognize Inktel’s excellence in fostering a supportive, healthy corporate culture. The achievement reinforces Inktel’s mission to be "Where Talent Lives™" by proving the company prioritizes holistic wellness and meaningful recognition for its workforce.