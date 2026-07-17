Long-Term Care Insurance Association Director Launches "The Thrifty Senior Traveler" YouTube Channel
Los Angeles, CA, July 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jesse Slome, the long-standing Director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI), has officially announced the launch of a brand-new, dedicated YouTube channel specifically designed for senior travelers. The channel aims to empower retirees and older adults to explore the world without breaking the bank.
"Like many of our association members, now that I am older, I feel very fortunate and able to travel the world," shares Slome. "However, I know that budget is a major concern for many seniors on fixed incomes. The new YouTube channel will allow me to share everything I have learned firsthand about finding incredible, budget-friendly ways to travel affordably."
A Lifetime of Travel Expertise Shared with Seniors
Slome is no stranger to global exploration. The Association Director has visited over 60 countries across the past decade, successfully checking off all seven continents from his travel bucket list. He advocates that luxury experiences do not require a luxury budget if you understand how the travel industry operates.
"Traveling doesn’t have to be expensive if you know how to find genuine bargains and unique opportunities," Slome points out. "For example, I recently traveled to Antarctica—a dream destination for many—and managed to save some $10,000 on the booking just by using smart, strategic planning."
World-Class Journeys at Pocket-Friendly Prices
The newly launched YouTube channel, named The Thrifty Senior Traveler, will feature high-quality video walkthroughs from Slome's own global trips. It will also highlight practical savings strategies specifically tailored to the unique needs of older travelers.
"World-class journeys at pocket-friendly prices is our primary focus," Slome explains. "We will dedicate our content to senior travelers seeking real bargains. Viewers can expect honest reviews of key international trips, step-by-step booking tutorials, and proven ways to travel the world without spending a fortune."
How to Join the Community
The channel is free to access and welcomes subscribers who are ready to plan their next great adventure.
Subscribe on YouTube: To join the community and start saving on your next vacation, visit the channel directly at
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7pqa0tzPS-Nn6oq1XN2z8A
"Like many of our association members, now that I am older, I feel very fortunate and able to travel the world," shares Slome. "However, I know that budget is a major concern for many seniors on fixed incomes. The new YouTube channel will allow me to share everything I have learned firsthand about finding incredible, budget-friendly ways to travel affordably."
A Lifetime of Travel Expertise Shared with Seniors
Slome is no stranger to global exploration. The Association Director has visited over 60 countries across the past decade, successfully checking off all seven continents from his travel bucket list. He advocates that luxury experiences do not require a luxury budget if you understand how the travel industry operates.
"Traveling doesn’t have to be expensive if you know how to find genuine bargains and unique opportunities," Slome points out. "For example, I recently traveled to Antarctica—a dream destination for many—and managed to save some $10,000 on the booking just by using smart, strategic planning."
World-Class Journeys at Pocket-Friendly Prices
The newly launched YouTube channel, named The Thrifty Senior Traveler, will feature high-quality video walkthroughs from Slome's own global trips. It will also highlight practical savings strategies specifically tailored to the unique needs of older travelers.
"World-class journeys at pocket-friendly prices is our primary focus," Slome explains. "We will dedicate our content to senior travelers seeking real bargains. Viewers can expect honest reviews of key international trips, step-by-step booking tutorials, and proven ways to travel the world without spending a fortune."
How to Join the Community
The channel is free to access and welcomes subscribers who are ready to plan their next great adventure.
Subscribe on YouTube: To join the community and start saving on your next vacation, visit the channel directly at
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7pqa0tzPS-Nn6oq1XN2z8A
Contact
American Association for Long-Term Care InsuranceContact
Jesse Slome
818-597-3227
https://www.aaltci.org
Jesse Slome
818-597-3227
https://www.aaltci.org
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