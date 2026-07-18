SMC to exhibit at ADLM Clinical Lab Expo in Anaheim, CA on July 28-30
Noblesville, IN, July 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- SMC Corporation of America will exhibit at the ADLM Clinical Lab Expo, July 28-30, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #2555 to learn about innovative automation, fluid control, and contamination prevention technologies that support medical device and laboratory diagnostic applications.
SMC’s presence at ADLM highlights its commitment to supporting the evolving needs of the medical device, in vitro diagnostics (IVD), and life sciences industries. By collaborating closely with OEMs and system integrators, SMC develops application-driven solutions that meet stringent requirements for accuracy, contamination control, repeatability and operational efficiency. Participation in this premier industry event provides an opportunity to engage with industry leaders, gain insights into emerging trends, and demonstrate how SMC solutions help accelerate innovation in clinical testing and laboratory automation.
Key trends shaping the future of clinical diagnostics and laboratory automation “include the use of AI and IoT technologies, increased robotics & automation, and a stronger focus on high-throughput & accuracy,” said Hiro Nakano, Industry Manager – Medical & Life Science. “Precise fluid control helps ensure consistency in reagents and test samples, leading to reliable diagnostic results. As laboratories continue to automate and miniaturize their systems, SMC’s fluid management and contamination prevention solutions help deliver the accuracy and efficiency needed for next-generation diagnostic platforms.”
Featured Products at Booth #2555:
LVM Series: Isolation Chemical Valve
Bonded Manifold for Plastic and Metal
LSP Series: Liquid Dispense Pump
LPV Series: 2 or 3 Port Solenoid Pinch Valve
JXD1-M Manifold Controller
LE2 Actuator for Manifold Controller
LEHZ Electric Gripper
About ADLM
ADLM is one of the world’s largest global exhibitions focused on in vitro diagnostics, clinical laboratory testing, and laboratory medicine. The event brings together industry professionals, manufacturers, researchers, and laboratory leaders to explore the latest technologies and trends shaping the future of diagnostics and healthcare.
Expo Dates and Hours:
Tuesday, July 28: 9:30 AM – 5:00 PM
Wednesday, June 24: 9:30 AM – 5:00 PM
Thursday, June 25: 9:30 AM – 12:00 PM
Location: Anaheim Convention Center | 800 W Katella Ave. Anaheim, CA 92802
Visit the ADLM website for full event details.
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption. Visit our main website for more information about SMC Corporation of America.
SMC’s presence at ADLM highlights its commitment to supporting the evolving needs of the medical device, in vitro diagnostics (IVD), and life sciences industries. By collaborating closely with OEMs and system integrators, SMC develops application-driven solutions that meet stringent requirements for accuracy, contamination control, repeatability and operational efficiency. Participation in this premier industry event provides an opportunity to engage with industry leaders, gain insights into emerging trends, and demonstrate how SMC solutions help accelerate innovation in clinical testing and laboratory automation.
Key trends shaping the future of clinical diagnostics and laboratory automation “include the use of AI and IoT technologies, increased robotics & automation, and a stronger focus on high-throughput & accuracy,” said Hiro Nakano, Industry Manager – Medical & Life Science. “Precise fluid control helps ensure consistency in reagents and test samples, leading to reliable diagnostic results. As laboratories continue to automate and miniaturize their systems, SMC’s fluid management and contamination prevention solutions help deliver the accuracy and efficiency needed for next-generation diagnostic platforms.”
Featured Products at Booth #2555:
LVM Series: Isolation Chemical Valve
Bonded Manifold for Plastic and Metal
LSP Series: Liquid Dispense Pump
LPV Series: 2 or 3 Port Solenoid Pinch Valve
JXD1-M Manifold Controller
LE2 Actuator for Manifold Controller
LEHZ Electric Gripper
About ADLM
ADLM is one of the world’s largest global exhibitions focused on in vitro diagnostics, clinical laboratory testing, and laboratory medicine. The event brings together industry professionals, manufacturers, researchers, and laboratory leaders to explore the latest technologies and trends shaping the future of diagnostics and healthcare.
Expo Dates and Hours:
Tuesday, July 28: 9:30 AM – 5:00 PM
Wednesday, June 24: 9:30 AM – 5:00 PM
Thursday, June 25: 9:30 AM – 12:00 PM
Location: Anaheim Convention Center | 800 W Katella Ave. Anaheim, CA 92802
Visit the ADLM website for full event details.
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption. Visit our main website for more information about SMC Corporation of America.
Contact
SMC Corporation of AmericaContact
Amanda Wease
317-688-0680
https://www.smcusa.com/
Amanda Wease
317-688-0680
https://www.smcusa.com/
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