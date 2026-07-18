Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between WRS Group, LTD. and Project Energy Savers, Inc.
Waco, TX, July 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the transaction between Project Energy Savers, Inc. (now "Education & Outreach Company"), a leading provider of customized educational and community outreach materials, and WRS Group ("WRS Group"), a global leader in health education that develops innovative teaching models.
WRS Group is a global leader in health education, providing innovative products and resources that help organizations educate, engage, and promote healthier communities. Through its family of brands, including Health Edco, Childbirth Graphics, and Health Impressions offer teaching models, anatomical replicas, 3-D displays, educational materials, and promotional products for the healthcare, public health, education, and corporate wellness markets. WRS Group partners with healthcare providers, government agencies, schools, nonprofits, and businesses to deliver effective health education solutions that improve awareness, learning, and health outcomes.
Education & Outreach Company creates customizable educational materials that help organizations communicate important topics in engaging, easy-to-understand ways. Its products include tip books, coloring books, brochures, calendars, stickers, and other outreach resources on energy efficiency, water conservation, public safety, health, and sustainability. Since 2001, the company has partnered with more than 1,000 organizations across the United States to deliver research-based, professionally designed educational content that supports effective community outreach.
"This deal was a pleasure to facilitate; congratulations to all those involved."
- Haden Buckman, Associate Transaction Director, Benchmark International
Schedule a call CTA
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
WRS Group is a global leader in health education, providing innovative products and resources that help organizations educate, engage, and promote healthier communities. Through its family of brands, including Health Edco, Childbirth Graphics, and Health Impressions offer teaching models, anatomical replicas, 3-D displays, educational materials, and promotional products for the healthcare, public health, education, and corporate wellness markets. WRS Group partners with healthcare providers, government agencies, schools, nonprofits, and businesses to deliver effective health education solutions that improve awareness, learning, and health outcomes.
Education & Outreach Company creates customizable educational materials that help organizations communicate important topics in engaging, easy-to-understand ways. Its products include tip books, coloring books, brochures, calendars, stickers, and other outreach resources on energy efficiency, water conservation, public safety, health, and sustainability. Since 2001, the company has partnered with more than 1,000 organizations across the United States to deliver research-based, professionally designed educational content that supports effective community outreach.
"This deal was a pleasure to facilitate; congratulations to all those involved."
- Haden Buckman, Associate Transaction Director, Benchmark International
Schedule a call CTA
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
Contact
Benchmark InternationalContact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
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